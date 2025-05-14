$41.500.04
Putin did not give the order to name the composition of the Russian delegation for negotiations in Istanbul - Peskov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1148 views

Putin's spokesman said that the Russian delegation will wait for the Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul on May 15. However, the names of the delegation members will be announced only on the instructions of the President of the Russian Federation.

Putin did not give the order to name the composition of the Russian delegation for negotiations in Istanbul - Peskov

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin did not give the order to name the names of the members of the delegation who are to go to negotiations in Istanbul on May 15. This was stated by Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov to the Russian "Media", reports UNN.

Details

I can once again confirm that everything said by the President in the statement of May 11, in the night statement of May 11, everything remains relevant. Indeed, the Russian delegation will wait for the Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul on May 15

– Peskov said.

At the same time, he refused to name the members of the delegation who should come to Istanbul.

We will do it when we receive the appropriate instruction from the President. There has been no such instruction yet

– said Putin's spokesman.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on May 11 stated that he expects a ceasefire from the Russian Federation from May 12, and that he will personally wait for Vladimir Putin in Turkey on May 15.

Later in the evening, Putin responded to the conditions. And although he did not accept the ceasefire proposal, he said he was ready to start direct negotiations with Ukraine on Thursday.

Also, Putin's spokesman Peskov stated that the language of ultimatums is unacceptable to Moscow.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Istanbul
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
