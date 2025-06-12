Putin announced the creation of unmanned systems troops in Russia

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has stated that Russia is creating unmanned systems troops as a separate branch of the military, reports UNN.

Drones are actively used for reconnaissance, counter-battery and electronic warfare, for mining and demining the area. The effectiveness of their use is constantly increasing. In this regard, I would like to note that we are now creating unmanned systems troops as a separate branch of the military. And we need to ensure their fastest and highest quality deployment and development - Putin said.

According to him, Russia "has accumulated good experience for creating this type of troops".

In general, I do not think that we are lagging behind in anything here. Moreover, it seems to me that we have accumulated good experience in order to create this branch of the military. It is about training personnel, about the production and supply of modern devices capable of strengthening the combat capabilities of our troops - Putin added.

Remind

In May last year, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine supported the creation of a separate type of Armed Forces called "Unmanned Systems Forces" for the effective use of unmanned systems in the air, on land and at sea for strategic, operational and tactical advantage over Russia.

In June of the same year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the decision of the National Security and Defense Council "On the creation of Unmanned Systems Forces as a separate branch of the Armed Forces of Ukraine".