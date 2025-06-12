$41.510.04
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
05:14 PM • 12193 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
04:35 PM • 42304 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
04:12 PM • 49182 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
04:05 PM • 30122 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
03:21 PM • 57539 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
12:52 PM • 38467 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
June 12, 11:23 AM • 57596 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
June 12, 10:59 AM • 57133 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Exclusive
June 12, 10:38 AM • 53419 views
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Exclusive
June 12, 10:04 AM • 61637 views
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
Putin announced the creation of unmanned systems troops in Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 656 views

In Russia, according to Putin, unmanned systems troops are being created as a separate branch of the military. The Russian dictator wants to ensure their fastest and highest quality deployment and development.

Putin announced the creation of unmanned systems troops in Russia

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has stated that Russia is creating unmanned systems troops as a separate branch of the military, reports UNN.

Drones are actively used for reconnaissance, counter-battery and electronic warfare, for mining and demining the area. The effectiveness of their use is constantly increasing. In this regard, I would like to note that we are now creating unmanned systems troops as a separate branch of the military. And we need to ensure their fastest and highest quality deployment and development 

- Putin said.

According to him, Russia "has accumulated good experience for creating this type of troops".

In general, I do not think that we are lagging behind in anything here. Moreover, it seems to me that we have accumulated good experience in order to create this branch of the military. It is about training personnel, about the production and supply of modern devices capable of strengthening the combat capabilities of our troops 

- Putin added.

Remind

In May last year, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine supported the creation of a separate type of Armed Forces called "Unmanned Systems Forces" for the effective use of unmanned systems in the air, on land and at sea for strategic, operational and tactical advantage over Russia.

In June of the same year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the decision of the National Security and Defense Council "On the creation of Unmanned Systems Forces as a separate branch of the Armed Forces of Ukraine".

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarNews of the World
