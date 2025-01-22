Putin and Xi Jinping emphasize the need to deepen cooperation - ISW

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping had a telephone conversation about deepening cooperation between the two countries in various fields. This is stated in a report by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on January 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a telephone conversation during which they emphasized the need to deepen cooperation between the countries in the political, economic and energy sectors.

Putin and Xi repeated template narratives, emphasizing the strengthening of foreign policy, energy and economic cooperation between Russia and China - ISW analysts write .

Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov noted that the war in Ukraine and both countries' relations with the United States were also discussed, although these topics were not mentioned in the Kremlin's official press release.

According to Ushakov, President Xi Jinping also told Putin about the details of his recent conversation with US President Donald Trump.

Key findings:

On the night of January 20-21, Ukrainian forces conducted a series of drone strikes on Russian defense industries and oil refineries in Russia as part of a campaign aimed at weakening Russia's military capabilities.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian troops also continue to strike at Russian command posts in the enemy's rear.

Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin and President of the People's Republic of China (PRC) Xi Jinping had a telephone conversation on January 21 and emphasized the need to deepen cooperation.

The recent appointment of Alexander Hinstein as acting governor of the Kursk region has not yet resolved or diverted attention from Russia's inability to adequately respond to the Ukrainian invasion of the Kursk region.

Russian troops advanced in the Kursk region and near Chasovyi Yar, Pokrovsk and Kurakhove. Ukrainian troops regained their lost positions near Pokrovsk.

Russian ultra-nationalist “military commanders” have renewed complaints against the Russian Ministry of Defense for failing to hold the Russian military command accountable for military failures.

Recall

Ukraine's President supports Trump's idea to end the war in 2025, but emphasizes a just solution. Zelenskyy hopes for Europe's support in conveying the truth to the American president.