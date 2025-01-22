Putin and Xi Jinping emphasize the need to deepen cooperation - ISW

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 103733 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 103671 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 111675 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 114185 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 136662 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104839 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 139005 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103891 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113524 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117045 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 85776 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 119094 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 60302 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 65298 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 44126 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 103733 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 136662 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 139005 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 169901 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 159472 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 44126 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 65298 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 119094 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 123380 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141419 views
Actual
Putin and Xi Jinping emphasize the need to deepen cooperation - ISW

Putin and Xi Jinping emphasize the need to deepen cooperation - ISW

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34213 views

The leaders of Russia and China discussed deepening cooperation in the political, economic and energy spheres. Putin's aide said they discussed the war in Ukraine and relations with the United States, although this was not mentioned in the official press release.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping had a telephone conversation about deepening cooperation between the two countries in various fields. This is stated in a report by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on January 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a telephone conversation during which they emphasized the need to deepen cooperation between the countries in the political, economic and energy sectors.

Putin and Xi repeated template narratives, emphasizing the strengthening of foreign policy, energy and economic cooperation between Russia and China

- ISW analysts write .

Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov noted that the war in Ukraine and both countries' relations with the United States were also discussed, although these topics were not mentioned in the Kremlin's official press release.

According to Ushakov, President Xi Jinping also told Putin about the details of his recent conversation with US President Donald Trump. 

Key findings:

  • On the night of January 20-21, Ukrainian forces conducted a series of drone strikes on Russian defense industries and oil refineries in Russia as part of a campaign aimed at weakening Russia's military capabilities.
    • The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian troops also continue to strike at Russian command posts in the enemy's rear.
      • Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin and President of the People's Republic of China (PRC) Xi Jinping had a telephone conversation on January 21 and emphasized the need to deepen cooperation.
        • The recent appointment of Alexander Hinstein as acting governor of the Kursk region has not yet resolved or diverted attention from Russia's inability to adequately respond to the Ukrainian invasion of the Kursk region.
          • Russian troops advanced in the Kursk region and near Chasovyi Yar, Pokrovsk and Kurakhove. Ukrainian troops regained their lost positions near Pokrovsk.
            • Russian ultra-nationalist “military commanders” have renewed complaints against the Russian Ministry of Defense for failing to hold the Russian military command accountable for military failures.

              Recall

              Ukraine's President supports Trump's idea to end the war in 2025, but emphasizes a just solution. Zelenskyy hopes for Europe's support in conveying the truth to the American president.

              Vita Zelenetska

              Vita Zelenetska

              WarPolitics
              institute-for-the-study-of-warInstitute for the Study of War
              donald-trumpDonald Trump
              si-tszinpinXi Jinping
              chinaChina
              volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
              united-statesUnited States
              ukraineUkraine

              Contact us about advertising