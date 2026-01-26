Purges of China's military leadership: Xi Jinping arrested his "right-hand man" on suspicion of a coup d'état

$43.140.03
50.650.13
ukenru
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 2222 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 6492 views
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
January 25, 06:28 PM • 18971 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
January 25, 04:32 PM • 29510 views
The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - KlymenkoPhoto
January 25, 04:17 PM • 26329 views
Document on bilateral security guarantees with the US is 100% ready - Zelenskyy
January 25, 03:48 PM • 24544 views
Ranking of the world's strongest armies: Ukraine ranked 20th
January 25, 12:24 PM • 20471 views
Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"
January 25, 11:02 AM • 17965 views
Zelenskyy discussed energy support and defense cooperation with the President of LithuaniaPhotoVideo
January 25, 10:05 AM • 16727 views
Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine if the war reaches a stalemate - Media
Exclusive
January 25, 08:49 AM • 16653 views
The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 2026
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
4.9m/s
88%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Tent camps set up in Kyiv's Troieshchyna due to lack of heating and electricityVideoJanuary 25, 11:40 PM • 10503 views
"I follow with pain": Pope Leo XIV expressed solidarity with Ukrainians suffering from energy shellingJanuary 26, 12:16 AM • 11820 views
Occupiers force Melitopol residents to donate blood for Russian military - CNSJanuary 26, 01:23 AM • 12205 views
Iran's Leader Khamenei Moved to Bunker Due to US Attack Threat - MediaJanuary 26, 01:58 AM • 9694 views
Taxi driver in Kyiv broke passenger's jaw: driver faces up to three years in prison07:59 AM • 7530 views
Publications
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 2238 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 95869 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 111044 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 116757 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 110291 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Klymenko
Salamakha Orest Ihorovych
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Vilnius
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 23818 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 23921 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 40279 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 40454 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 53533 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Gold
Shahed-136

Purges of China's military leadership: Xi Jinping arrested his "right-hand man" on suspicion of a coup d'état

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has initiated a wave of arrests among the top generals, removing influential figures from the army. This is happening amid rumors of an attempted coup and preparations for a conflict over Taiwan.

Purges of China's military leadership: Xi Jinping arrested his "right-hand man" on suspicion of a coup d'état

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has initiated an unprecedented wave of arrests among the top generals. The removal of the most influential figures in the army amid rumors of an attempted coup demonstrates Beijing's readiness for ruthless steps to ensure absolute control over the armed forces. This is stated in the Sky News material, writes UNN.

Details

China's Ministry of Defense issued a sensational statement about an investigation into General Zhang Youxia – a man who was considered Xi Jinping's right-hand man in military matters. Zhang held the position of deputy chairman of the Central Military Commission and was one of the few active military leaders with real combat experience. His removal, along with General Liu Zhenli, became the most high-profile event in a series of purges, as both officers are accused of "serious violations of party discipline."

China has formulated a five-year growth plan based on technological self-sufficiency23.10.25, 16:34 • 3293 views

The situation is made particularly dramatic by the fact that Zhang Youxia and Xi Jinping share common roots as sons of heroes of the communist revolution. The fact that the president took such a step against a long-time personal ally underscores the scale of the "rot" that Beijing is trying to eradicate in the army ranks. Currently, only Xi and one other official remain from the country's top seven-member governing body, which, in terms of the intensity of repression, can only be compared to the era of Mao Zedong.

Espionage, corruption, or an attempted coup

Although corruption is officially cited as the reason for the arrests, experts and global media are considering much more serious scenarios. Rumors are circulating in social networks and diplomatic circles about the generals' involvement in a conspiracy to overthrow the current regime. In addition, the Wall Street Journal published information according to which Zhang could have been involved in transferring China's nuclear secrets to the United States.

Unlike previous cases where officials disappeared for months before official announcements, this time the system's reaction was lightning-fast – accusations appeared just days after the generals' disappearance. An editorial in the PLA Daily hinted that the actions of those detained undermined Xi's personal leadership over the army. This suggests that the Chinese leader felt a direct threat to his authority.

Preparation for a major war over Taiwan

Analysts suggest that these purges are driven not only by fear of a coup, but also by strategic preparation for a possible conflict over Taiwan. Xi Jinping has repeatedly stated his readiness to reclaim the island by force, and deeply rooted corruption in the defense sector casts doubt on the army's real combat capability.

China's population shrinks for the fourth consecutive year amid record low birth rate19.01.26, 10:07 • 4640 views

The media claims that the destruction of the opposition and the complete subordination of the Central Military Commission allows Xi Jinping to turn the armed forces into an ideally obedient instrument. If earlier experts saw signs of paranoia or weakness in such actions, now the prevailing opinion is about a demonstration of absolute confidence. By removing such powerful figures, Beijing makes it clear: in modern China, no one is untouchable, and the army must be ready to carry out any order of the leader without any hesitation. 

Xi Jinping intensifies purges in China: almost a million officials punished in a year18.01.26, 07:23 • 8625 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Social network
Mao Zedong
Taiwan
Xi Jinping
United States