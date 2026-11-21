The Head of the Patrol Police Department, Oleksii Biloshytskyi, reported updated information on traffic movement across Kyiv’s Southern Bridge, UNN reports.

Details

"Kyiv, update on traffic movement across the Southern Bridge: movement from the right bank to the left bank is permitted exclusively for public transport, with observance of distance. Trucks weighing up to 10 tonnes, public transport weighing up to 18 tonnes, and passenger vehicles continue to travel from the left bank to the right bank," Biloshytskyi wrote.

We remind you

On Kyiv’s left bank, water supply has stabilized

, and the pressure in the water supply networks meets regulatory standards. At the same time, reduced water pressure is still being recorded in a number of districts on the capital’s right bank.