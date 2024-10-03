Prykarpattia region under enemy attack: no casualties

The Carpathian region came under an enemy attack. Fortunately, there were no casualties. This was reported by the Ivano-Frankivsk RMA Svitlana Onyshchuk, UNN reports.

The air defense forces responded effectively to the threat, ensuring the security of the region. Also, thanks to the work of the relevant services, the consequences of the attack were promptly eliminated.

We are grateful to our air defense forces for their professional work and to all the services that promptly respond to the consequences of enemy attacks - noted in the regional military administration.

Local authorities once again urge residents of the region not to ignore air raid warnings and stay in safe places. They also remind people that it is forbidden to film or post air defense operations on social media.

Explosions occurred in Ivano-Frankivsk