Prosecutors seek at least 11 years in prison for rapper "Diddy"

$41.320.16
48.440.03
ukenru
Exclusive
01:32 PM • 12754 views
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
11:14 AM • 18195 views
Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy
September 30, 08:49 AM • 31884 views
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
September 30, 08:28 AM • 53594 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
September 30, 07:51 AM • 28805 views
Head of the European Commission: there is an agreement with Ukraine on 2 billion euros for drones
Exclusive
September 30, 07:25 AM • 25506 views
First autumn frosts: is there a threat to the fruit and vegetable harvest?
September 30, 06:49 AM • 22787 views
Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy
September 30, 04:27 AM • 21173 views
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVAPhoto
September 30, 04:06 AM • 23116 views
EU to consider creating 'drone wall' and air defense shield at Copenhagen meeting - Bloomberg
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 72386 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
4.2m/s
54%
757mm
Popular news
Three Rosgvardia officers, including a lieutenant colonel, eliminated in Russia: DIU shows videoVideoSeptember 30, 08:08 AM • 26182 views
Man wounded in abdomen by air defense bullet in Konotop city center08:56 AM • 25510 views
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating after almost 20 years together - BBC09:31 AM • 26438 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 million09:59 AM • 13185 views
For the first time since 1971, no water is flowing: occupiers in Crimea are sounding the alarm due to the drying up of the Belbek River10:49 AM • 16774 views
Publications
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
Exclusive
01:32 PM • 12743 views
How to stop buying unnecessary medicines: simple rules that will save both your budget and your healthPhoto01:09 PM • 11076 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitionsSeptember 30, 08:28 AM • 53581 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 72379 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 157007 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Ursula von der Leyen
Kaya Kallas
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
Denmark
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?02:16 PM • 1790 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 million09:59 AM • 13392 views
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating after almost 20 years together - BBC09:31 AM • 26648 views
The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog RoscoeVideoSeptember 29, 03:05 PM • 27275 views
Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign filmsSeptember 29, 01:59 PM • 29107 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
SpaceX Starship
T-90
The Guardian

Prosecutors seek at least 11 years in prison for rapper "Diddy"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 826 views

Federal prosecutors in the US have urged a judge to sentence Sean "Diddy" Combs to more than 11 years in prison. He was found guilty of transporting male prostitutes across state lines for sexual performances.

Prosecutors seek at least 11 years in prison for rapper "Diddy"

American prosecutors are seeking more than 11 years in prison for rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs. UNN reports this with reference to Reuters.

Details

On Tuesday, federal prosecutors in the U.S. urged a judge to sentence Sean "Diddy" Combs to more than 11 years in prison this week after the hip-hop mogul was convicted on charges related to prostitution.

- the report says.

According to court documents, prosecutors sought "at least 135 months in prison" and asked the court to fine Combs $500,000. U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian is scheduled to sentence Combs at a hearing on Friday in Manhattan.

Combs, 55, faces up to 20 years in prison after a jury found him guilty on July 2 following a two-month trial on two counts of transporting male prostitutes across state lines to engage in drug-fueled sexual acts with his girlfriends while he watched and recorded video.

Addition

The jury acquitted Combs of the most serious charges – racketeering and sex trafficking, which could have resulted in a life sentence.

He was found guilty on two counts of transporting people for prostitution, specifically arranging trips for girlfriends and men who provide paid sexual services to engage in sexual acts that he videotaped. The maximum penalty for these charges is 10 years in prison.

The trial against American rapper and producer Sean Combs (P. Diddy) has been ongoing since May 5, 2025, in New York. He is accused of human trafficking for sexual exploitation, violence, and harassment, but the artist categorically denies all charges.

On May 30, the BBC reported on the testimony of Combs' former assistant, who testified in court under the pseudonym "Mia." According to her, she started working for him in 2009 at the age of about 20 and immediately found herself in a "toxic" and "chaotic" work environment.

Mia claims that Combs repeatedly resorted to abuse: once he threw a plate of spaghetti at her, which almost hit her head.

In May, before the jury's decision, Donald Trump stated that he would "review the facts" in the case of rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs before considering a pardon.

In July, Deadline, citing sources in the Trump administration, stated that Donald Trump is seriously considering granting rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs a full presidential pardon ahead of his sentencing, which is expected in October of this year. The White House is officially saying nothing.

Media reported that Sean "Diddy" Combs' defense appealed to U.S. President Donald Trump for a pardon after his conviction for prostitution-related crimes.

Anna Murashko

News of the World
White House
Donald Trump
New York City
United States