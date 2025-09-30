Prosecutors seek at least 11 years in prison for rapper "Diddy"

American prosecutors are seeking more than 11 years in prison for rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs. UNN reports this with reference to Reuters.

Details

On Tuesday, federal prosecutors in the U.S. urged a judge to sentence Sean "Diddy" Combs to more than 11 years in prison this week after the hip-hop mogul was convicted on charges related to prostitution. - the report says.

According to court documents, prosecutors sought "at least 135 months in prison" and asked the court to fine Combs $500,000. U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian is scheduled to sentence Combs at a hearing on Friday in Manhattan.

Combs, 55, faces up to 20 years in prison after a jury found him guilty on July 2 following a two-month trial on two counts of transporting male prostitutes across state lines to engage in drug-fueled sexual acts with his girlfriends while he watched and recorded video.

Addition

The jury acquitted Combs of the most serious charges – racketeering and sex trafficking, which could have resulted in a life sentence.

He was found guilty on two counts of transporting people for prostitution, specifically arranging trips for girlfriends and men who provide paid sexual services to engage in sexual acts that he videotaped. The maximum penalty for these charges is 10 years in prison.

The trial against American rapper and producer Sean Combs (P. Diddy) has been ongoing since May 5, 2025, in New York. He is accused of human trafficking for sexual exploitation, violence, and harassment, but the artist categorically denies all charges.

On May 30, the BBC reported on the testimony of Combs' former assistant, who testified in court under the pseudonym "Mia." According to her, she started working for him in 2009 at the age of about 20 and immediately found herself in a "toxic" and "chaotic" work environment.

Mia claims that Combs repeatedly resorted to abuse: once he threw a plate of spaghetti at her, which almost hit her head.

In May, before the jury's decision, Donald Trump stated that he would "review the facts" in the case of rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs before considering a pardon.

In July, Deadline, citing sources in the Trump administration, stated that Donald Trump is seriously considering granting rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs a full presidential pardon ahead of his sentencing, which is expected in October of this year. The White House is officially saying nothing.

Media reported that Sean "Diddy" Combs' defense appealed to U.S. President Donald Trump for a pardon after his conviction for prostitution-related crimes.