Prosecutor's Office requests arrest and bail for Pashinsky in the amount of almost UAH 300 million

The prosecution requests that former MP Serhiy Pashynsky, who is suspected of misappropriation of oil products, be held in custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 299.9 million, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

The HACC has started considering the motion to apply a preventive measure to Pashynskyi.

"The prosecution requests that Pashinsky be held in custody for 60 days and bail be set at 299 million 999 thousand. 100 UAH," the prosecutor said.

Addendum

Former MP Serhiy Pashynsky and his business partner were served with a notice of suspicion of misappropriation of oil products and causing almost UAH 1 billion in losses to the state.

The HACC remanded to custody until April 11 with the possibility of posting UAH 363 million bail businessman Serhiy Tyshchenko, who is suspected, along with former MP Serhiy Pashynsky, of misappropriating oil products and causing almost UAH 1 billion in losses to the state.