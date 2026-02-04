Prosecutors demand life imprisonment for Ryan Rout for assassination attempt on Trump: hearing to be held today

$43.190.22
50.950.04
ukenru
04:19 PM • 1584 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares report for Zelensky after meeting in Abu Dhabi: Umerov called the work "productive" and revealed details
03:42 PM • 3964 views
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
Exclusive
03:39 PM • 4914 views
Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease
03:02 PM • 5988 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
February 4, 10:29 AM • 16014 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
February 4, 09:59 AM • 24043 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:58 AM • 18867 views
Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz
February 4, 07:36 AM • 22077 views
Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"
February 3, 10:15 PM • 35724 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM • 51178 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
4.1m/s
79%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
British Prime Minister Starmer to Trump: "Russia's strikes on Ukraine's energy sector are particularly brutal and insidious"February 4, 07:13 AM • 7670 views
Abu Dhabi Talks: Russians Make No Concessions on Ukraine - ISWFebruary 4, 07:33 AM • 42449 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blocking11:15 AM • 23107 views
UAE showed the first official footage from the second round of negotiations between Ukraine, the US and Russia in Abu DhabiPhoto01:46 PM • 13781 views
EU ambassadors approved a €90 billion loan for Ukraine - media02:49 PM • 5546 views
Publications
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blocking11:15 AM • 23386 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 57822 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 58927 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 97921 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 106140 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vadym Filashkin
Jeff Bezos
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Abu Dhabi
Advertisement
UNN Lite
McG's Film with Chris Pratt Reveals Release Date and First StillsPhoto04:32 PM • 352 views
Channing Tatum underwent shoulder surgery and showed himself in a hospital roomPhotoVideo03:33 PM • 2058 views
Princess Diana's sweatshirt, which became part of fashion history, is available online againPhoto02:18 PM • 3816 views
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriageFebruary 3, 06:03 PM • 26675 views
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"VideoFebruary 3, 04:57 PM • 26289 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Starlink

Prosecutors demand life imprisonment for Ryan Rout for assassination attempt on Trump: hearing to be held today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3656 views

U.S. federal prosecutors are seeking life imprisonment for Ryan Wesley Rout for the attempted assassination of Donald Trump. The hearing will take place on February 4, 2026, in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Prosecutors demand life imprisonment for Ryan Rout for assassination attempt on Trump: hearing to be held today

US federal prosecutors have officially petitioned the court to sentence Ryan Wesley Routh to life imprisonment without parole. The corresponding hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, February 4, 2026, in Fort Pierce, Florida, where District Judge Aileen Cannon is to announce the final decision on the fate of the 59-year-old defendant. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

Ryan Routh was convicted by a jury last September on all five counts, the main one being the attempted assassination of Donald Trump. The incident occurred on September 15, 2024, at a golf club in West Palm Beach, where Routh had been stalking the then-presidential candidate for several hours with an SKS rifle. The assassination attempt was thwarted by a Secret Service agent who noticed the barrel of the weapon in the bushes and opened fire, forcing the attacker to flee.

FBI investigates potential security threat to Donald Trump near airport - NBC News20.10.25, 08:53 • 3834 views

During the announcement of the guilty verdict in September, Routh caused a commotion, attempting to wound himself in the neck with a pen, which forced security to forcibly remove him from the courtroom. After the defendant waived self-defense and hired a professional lawyer, the sentencing date was postponed from December to February 2026.

Arguments of the parties and the prosecution's position

In the sentencing memorandum, prosecutors emphasize that Routh remains "unrepentant for his crimes" and poses a constant threat to society. They reminded the court of Routh's letter in which he offered $150,000 to anyone who "could complete the task" of killing Trump if his own attempt failed. The prosecution stresses that only a life sentence can be an adequate punishment for a direct attack on US democratic institutions.

Second attempt on Trump's life: trial of suspect postponed24.12.24, 04:02 • 19710 views

Routh's defense, in turn, asks the judge to show leniency and impose a sentence of 27 years in prison. Attorney Martin L. Roth argues this by the defendant's age, who will turn 60 in two weeks, noting that life imprisonment would effectively be a "death sentence in prison." Judge Aileen Cannon, known for her meticulousness in legal procedures, is to weigh these arguments at the final hearing, which has attracted national attention.

Trial begins in US for man who allegedly tried to kill Trump on golf course11.09.25, 14:54 • 2844 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
US Elections
Life imprisonment
United States Secret Service
Donald Trump
United States
Florida