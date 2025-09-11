Trial begins in US for man who allegedly tried to kill Trump on golf course

On Thursday, September 11, opening statements begin in federal court in the case of Ryan Routh, accused of attempting to assassinate US President Donald Trump on his golf course last year. Routh refused lawyers and is going to defend himself, writes ABC News, reports UNN.

Details

Opening statements will begin on Thursday in the criminal trial of Ryan Routh, the man accused of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump on his golf course last year. - the publication says.

Prosecutors claim that Routh developed a methodical plan that included acquiring military-grade weapons, researching Trump's movements, and using a dozen unauthorized phones to "kill Trump due to political grievances."

According to their claim, hiding in the bushes of Trump's golf course in Palm Beach and armed with a rifle, Routh allegedly approached within a few hundred meters of the then-presidential candidate before a Secret Service agent noticed his rifle sticking out from behind the trees. Routh allegedly fled the scene but was later arrested by the local sheriff's office on a nearby interstate highway.

Almost a year after the failed assassination attempt, Routh has been charged with five criminal counts, which carry a potential life sentence. Despite lacking legal education or experience, Routh fired his lawyers earlier this year and intends to defend himself in court, the publication writes.

I will represent myself. From the very beginning, it was ridiculous to consider the possibility of someone unfamiliar, who knows nothing about me, representing me. I am very sorry, I know this complicates your life. - he told US District Judge Aileen Cannon in a July letter.

Ryan Routh's self-defense complicated the jury selection process, which took place over three days: from Monday to Wednesday of this week. Judge Aileen Cannon rejected a number of his proposed questions, deeming them too "political."

Among the topics Routh wanted to discuss with the jurors were their views on the situation in Palestine and Ukraine, as well as Trump's plans to buy Greenland. In court documents, Routh stated that he intended to call his son and several friends to the stand to testify about his character.

Judge Cannon prohibited him from attempting to prove that his alleged actions were justified, that he did not intend to commit murder, or that his actions were protected by First Amendment rights, the publication reports.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that in December 2024, the consideration of the case against Ryan Routh, suspected of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump in Florida, was postponed until September 2025. Judge Aileen Cannon rejected the defense's request for a one-year postponement as excessive.