Trial begins in US for man who allegedly tried to kill Trump on golf course

$41.210.09
48.240.05
ukenru
11:02 AM • 1848 views
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 6520 views
Finance Minister Marchenko commented on the preparation of the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 10087 views
Ministry of Economy on the new Labor Code: almost ready for submission to the Verkhovna Rada
07:11 AM • 16151 views
Poland reacts to Russian drone invasion: air traffic in the east of the country restricted until winter
September 11, 05:01 AM • 36133 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM • 43886 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 95983 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
September 10, 01:15 PM • 50530 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
September 10, 12:25 PM • 47868 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
September 10, 12:10 PM • 43750 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
5.1m/s
32%
755mm
Popular news
The enemy conducts raids on the temporarily occupied territories and searches for those who help the Defense ForcesSeptember 11, 02:43 AM • 7658 views
Merz on Russian drone invasion of Poland: deliberate provocation by the KremlinSeptember 11, 03:46 AM • 20481 views
Drone attack on Ukraine on September 11: Air defense destroyed 62 enemy UAVsPhoto06:42 AM • 14063 views
Invasion of Polish airspace by Russian UAVs: Warsaw convenes emergency UN Security Council meeting07:22 AM • 14370 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 years07:32 AM • 7278 views
Publications
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhoto11:11 AM • 3210 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human historySeptember 11, 05:01 AM • 36136 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 95987 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 86507 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the marketSeptember 10, 09:29 AM • 65660 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Alexander Stubb
Denys Shmyhal
Serhiy Marchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Belarus
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhoto11:11 AM • 3210 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 years07:32 AM • 7288 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 26331 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 90863 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 82049 views
Actual
Oil
SWIFT
DJI Mavic
Falcon 9
SpaceX Starship

Trial begins in US for man who allegedly tried to kill Trump on golf course

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

Opening statements have begun in federal court in the case of Ryan Routh, accused of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump. Routh has waived his right to counsel and will represent himself, which complicated the jury selection process.

Trial begins in US for man who allegedly tried to kill Trump on golf course

On Thursday, September 11, opening statements begin in federal court in the case of Ryan Routh, accused of attempting to assassinate US President Donald Trump on his golf course last year. Routh refused lawyers and is going to defend himself, writes ABC News, reports UNN.

Details

Opening statements will begin on Thursday in the criminal trial of Ryan Routh, the man accused of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump on his golf course last year.

- the publication says.

Prosecutors claim that Routh developed a methodical plan that included acquiring military-grade weapons, researching Trump's movements, and using a dozen unauthorized phones to "kill Trump due to political grievances."

According to their claim, hiding in the bushes of Trump's golf course in Palm Beach and armed with a rifle, Routh allegedly approached within a few hundred meters of the then-presidential candidate before a Secret Service agent noticed his rifle sticking out from behind the trees. Routh allegedly fled the scene but was later arrested by the local sheriff's office on a nearby interstate highway.

Almost a year after the failed assassination attempt, Routh has been charged with five criminal counts, which carry a potential life sentence. Despite lacking legal education or experience, Routh fired his lawyers earlier this year and intends to defend himself in court, the publication writes.

I will represent myself. From the very beginning, it was ridiculous to consider the possibility of someone unfamiliar, who knows nothing about me, representing me. I am very sorry, I know this complicates your life.

- he told US District Judge Aileen Cannon in a July letter.

Ryan Routh's self-defense complicated the jury selection process, which took place over three days: from Monday to Wednesday of this week. Judge Aileen Cannon rejected a number of his proposed questions, deeming them too "political."

Among the topics Routh wanted to discuss with the jurors were their views on the situation in Palestine and Ukraine, as well as Trump's plans to buy Greenland. In court documents, Routh stated that he intended to call his son and several friends to the stand to testify about his character.

Judge Cannon prohibited him from attempting to prove that his alleged actions were justified, that he did not intend to commit murder, or that his actions were protected by First Amendment rights, the publication reports.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that in December 2024, the consideration of the case against Ryan Routh, suspected of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump in Florida, was postponed until September 2025. Judge Aileen Cannon rejected the defense's request for a one-year postponement as excessive.

Alona Utkina

News of the World
United States Secret Service
Donald Trump
United States