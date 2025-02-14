Prosecutor General's Office after NSDC sanctions against Poroshenko and others discloses details of their cases

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported details of criminal proceedings involving the fifth President of Ukraine, other former high-ranking officials, and well-known businessmen against whom personal sanctions were imposed by the NSDC, UNN reports.

Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Poroshenko: who else is on the list

We would like to inform you that in December 2021, the fifth President of Ukraine was served a notice of suspicion of committing high treason and facilitating the activities of terrorist organizations by a group of persons (Part 2 of Article 28 Part 1 of Article 111, Part 2 of Article 28 Part 1 of Article 258-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). In the same criminal proceedings, the former leader of the banned political party "OPFL" was previously served a notice of suspicion of committing these crimes. - the Prosecutor General's Office said.

They are suspected of having, from November 2014 to January 2015, in collusion with other persons, as well as representatives of the top political leadership of the Russian Federation, assisted the terrorist organizations of the "lPR/DPR" in obtaining excess profits in the amount of more than UAH 3 billion from the organized supply of coal from the occupied territories. "These crimes have led to an increase in Ukraine's energy dependence on Russia and strengthened the financial capacity of terrorist organizations," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

The pre-trial investigation in this criminal proceeding was reportedly completed in September 2022. The suspects and their lawyers were notified of the opening of the criminal proceedings for review in accordance with Article 290 of the CPC of Ukraine. "Due to the abuse of their rights and the delay in the process, prosecutors filed a motion with the court to limit the defense's time for familiarization until the end of March 2025. Consideration of this motion was scheduled by the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv for February 17 this year," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

SBI has appealed to the court regarding the "coal case" of Poroshenko: what is it about

The former MP and leader of the OPFL is also a defendant in another criminal proceeding. He is charged with high treason and violation of the laws and customs of war (Articles 111, 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He is accused of assisting Russian officials in the plundering of a Ukrainian oil and gas field within the Prykerchensky shelf of the Black Sea and passing secret information about the location of a military unit to the enemy. The former MP also ensured the functioning of an influence network that was supposed to shape public opinion in Ukraine in a way that was favorable to Russia. The indictment in this criminal proceeding is currently under consideration in court. At present, the court has examined most of the materials - the evidence of the prosecution - reported in the Prosecutor General's Office.

The Prosecutor General's Office also informed that, at the request of prosecutors, the courts have seized a large number of the former MP's assets - 30 land plots, 23 houses, 32 apartments, 26 cars and company shares, 279 paintings, decorative items and utensils, a luxury yacht worth more than €150 million, and a unique railway dining car. The cost of only a part of the seized paintings is about 700 thousand US dollars. Currently, a lawsuit has been filed against the HACC to nationalize its assets.

A well-known businessman, who is currently in custody, is suspected of having, together with the former head of a bank branch , embezzled more than UAH 5.36 billion from a financial institution, a joint-stock company and participants in a joint investment agreement. Subsequently, they legalized almost UAH 4.1 billion of the proceeds of crime (Articles 191, 200, 209, 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Currently, the investigation in this criminal proceeding has been completed, and the defense has been notified of the opening of the criminal proceedings for review in accordance with Art. 290 of the CPC of Ukraine - indicated in the Prosecutor General's Office.

In addition, as indicated, the businessman was served another suspicion of organizing a contract killing (part 4 of Article 27, part 2 of Article 15, subpara. 11, 12, part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He is suspected of ordering the murder of the director of a law firm for failing to fulfill the requirements for canceling and invalidating the decisions of the general meeting of shareholders of an open joint-stock company.

His business partner, another Ukrainian businessman, was served a notice of suspicion of illegally seizing the passport of another person and organizing the illegal transportation of a person across the state border of Ukraine (Part 3 of Article 357, Part 3 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He is suspected of organizing his illegal border crossing with the involvement of a border guard. To do this, the businessman used a passport of a citizen of Ukraine, which was lost in 2022, which was reported to the State Migration Service of Ukraine - noted in the Prosecutor General's Office.

The suspect is currently wanted as indicated

Another well-known businessman, the actual owner of JSC Bank Finance and Credit, who is currently abroad, is suspected of organizing the embezzlement of USD 113 million by prior conspiracy with officials of the financial institution, which caused damage to the interests of the state and bank depositors (part 3 of Article 27, part 5 of Article 191, part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Also, a number of top managers of the mentioned bank were notified of suspicion - reported in the Prosecutor General's Office.

In addition, as noted, he is a suspect in another criminal proceeding investigating the facts of his creation and participation in a criminal organization, embezzlement and legalization of the proceeds of crime (Part 1 of Article 255, Part 5 of Article 191, Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). "According to the organized scheme, more than UAH 608 million was illegally allocated from the bank's accounts and transferred to the accounts of non-resident companies controlled by members of the criminal organization. In fact, these funds were withdrawn from the territory of Ukraine and not returned to the bank," the Prosecutor General's Office told .

The suspect is currently wanted.

In criminal proceedings, a number of international legal orders are being fulfilled.