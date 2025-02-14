Prosecutor General's Office after NSDC sanctions against Poroshenko and others discloses details of their cases

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 12281 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 53928 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 77873 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106980 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 78502 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118246 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101263 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113098 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116737 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153858 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 91633 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 59399 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 27880 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 89056 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 49646 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106980 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 118246 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153857 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144447 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 176755 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 49646 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 89056 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134455 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136368 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164586 views
Prosecutor General's Office after NSDC sanctions against Poroshenko and others discloses details of their cases

Prosecutor General's Office after NSDC sanctions against Poroshenko and others discloses details of their cases

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42051 views

The PGO is conducting criminal proceedings against persons sanctioned by the NSDC. The cases concern high treason, embezzlement and other serious crimes worth billions of hryvnias.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported details of criminal proceedings involving the fifth President of Ukraine, other former high-ranking officials, and well-known businessmen against whom personal sanctions were imposed by the NSDC, UNN reports.

Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Poroshenko: who else is on the list13.02.25, 11:03 • 142912 views

We would like to inform you that in December 2021, the fifth President of Ukraine was served a notice of suspicion of committing high treason and facilitating the activities of terrorist organizations by a group of persons (Part 2 of Article 28 Part 1 of Article 111, Part 2 of Article 28 Part 1 of Article 258-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). In the same criminal proceedings, the former leader of the banned political party "OPFL" was previously served a notice of suspicion of committing these crimes.

- the Prosecutor General's Office said.

They are suspected of having, from November 2014 to January 2015, in collusion with other persons, as well as representatives of the top political leadership of the Russian Federation, assisted the terrorist organizations of the "lPR/DPR" in obtaining excess profits in the amount of more than UAH 3 billion from the organized supply of coal from the occupied territories. "These crimes have led to an increase in Ukraine's energy dependence on Russia and strengthened the financial capacity of terrorist organizations," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

The pre-trial investigation in this criminal proceeding was reportedly completed in September 2022. The suspects and their lawyers were notified of the opening of the criminal proceedings for review in accordance with Article 290 of the CPC of Ukraine. "Due to the abuse of their rights and the delay in the process, prosecutors filed a motion with the court to limit the defense's time for familiarization until the end of March 2025. Consideration of this motion was scheduled by the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv for February 17 this year," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

SBI has appealed to the court regarding the "coal case" of Poroshenko: what is it about13.02.25, 14:39 • 28141 view

The former MP and leader of the OPFL is also a defendant in another criminal proceeding. He is charged with high treason and violation of the laws and customs of war (Articles 111, 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He is accused of assisting Russian officials in the plundering of a Ukrainian oil and gas field within the Prykerchensky shelf of the Black Sea and passing secret information about the location of a military unit to the enemy. The former MP also ensured the functioning of an influence network that was supposed to shape public opinion in Ukraine in a way that was favorable to Russia. The indictment in this criminal proceeding is currently under consideration in court. At present, the court has examined most of the materials - the evidence of the prosecution

- reported in the Prosecutor General's Office.

The Prosecutor General's Office also informed that, at the request of prosecutors, the courts have seized a large number of the former MP's assets - 30 land plots, 23 houses, 32 apartments, 26 cars and company shares, 279 paintings, decorative items and utensils, a luxury yacht worth more than €150 million, and a unique railway dining car. The cost of only a part of the seized paintings is about 700 thousand US dollars. Currently, a lawsuit has been filed against the HACC to nationalize its assets.

A well-known businessman, who is currently in custody, is suspected of having, together with the former head of a bank branch , embezzled more than UAH 5.36 billion from a financial institution, a joint-stock company and participants in a joint investment agreement. Subsequently, they legalized almost UAH 4.1 billion of the proceeds of crime (Articles 191, 200, 209, 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Currently, the investigation in this criminal proceeding has been completed, and the defense has been notified of the opening of the criminal proceedings for review in accordance with Art. 290 of the CPC of Ukraine

- indicated in the Prosecutor General's Office.

In addition, as indicated, the businessman was served another suspicion of organizing a contract killing (part 4 of Article 27, part 2 of Article 15, subpara. 11, 12, part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He is suspected of ordering the murder of the director of a law firm for failing to fulfill the requirements for canceling and invalidating the decisions of the general meeting of shareholders of an open joint-stock company.

His business partner, another Ukrainian businessman, was served a notice of suspicion of illegally seizing the passport of another person and organizing the illegal transportation of a person across the state border of Ukraine (Part 3 of Article 357, Part 3 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He is suspected of organizing his illegal border crossing with the involvement of a border guard. To do this, the businessman used a passport of a citizen of Ukraine, which was lost in 2022, which was reported to the State Migration Service of Ukraine

- noted in the Prosecutor General's Office.

The suspect is currently wanted as indicated

Another well-known businessman, the actual owner of JSC Bank Finance and Credit, who is currently abroad, is suspected of organizing the embezzlement of USD 113 million by prior conspiracy with officials of the financial institution, which caused damage to the interests of the state and bank depositors (part 3 of Article 27, part 5 of Article 191, part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Also, a number of top managers of the mentioned bank were notified of suspicion

- reported in the Prosecutor General's Office.

In addition, as noted, he is a suspect in another criminal proceeding investigating the facts of his creation and participation in a criminal organization, embezzlement and legalization of the proceeds of crime (Part 1 of Article 255, Part 5 of Article 191, Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). "According to the organized scheme, more than UAH 608 million was illegally allocated from the bank's accounts and transferred to the accounts of non-resident companies controlled by members of the criminal organization. In fact, these funds were withdrawn from the territory of Ukraine and not returned to the bank," the Prosecutor General's Office told .

The suspect is currently wanted.

In criminal proceedings, a number of international legal orders are being fulfilled.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
prosecutor-general-of-ukraineProsecutor General of Ukraine
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
black-seaBlack Sea
ukraineUkraine

