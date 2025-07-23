Prosecutor General on the settlement of the urgent searches issue: more focused on business protection

Law No. 12414, which regulates the activities of NABU and SAP, also addresses the attempt to resolve the issue of urgent searches. Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko explained that they can only be conducted when they concern the preservation of human life, health, and in cases related to high treason. He stated this during a press conference and added that this is aimed at protecting businesses, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Urgent searches can only be conducted when they concern the preservation of human life, health, and in cases related to high treason. This norm, as far as I know today, is aimed more at protecting businesses, because some law enforcement agencies abused their right and conducted urgent searches in companies and businesses, and only then went to legalize them in courts and with the prosecutor. - Kravchenko said.

Addition

On July 22, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading for draft law No. 12414 "On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine regarding the peculiarities of pre-trial investigation of criminal offenses related to the disappearance of persons under special circumstances during martial law." The document, in particular, introduces changes to the powers of NABU and SAP.

Kravchenko, commenting on the legislative changes adopted on July 22, which, in particular, concern the work of prosecutor's offices during martial law, stated that they, in particular, concern personnel issues that make it possible to strengthen the personnel potential of prosecutor's offices.

In addition, he named another important aspect of the adopted legislative changes – inspections for businesses. From now on, urgent searches can only be conducted if they are aimed at protecting people's health or lives.

Recall

On July 8, Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on a qualitative audit of "stalled" cases concerning businesses being conducted at the Prosecutor General's Office. According to him, these are cases that had not been investigated for years, did not contain objective data of a crime, and had no judicial prospects.

However, the audit continues, and on July 19, Kravchenko reported that another stage of the audit of criminal proceedings concerning businesses had been completed, as a result of which 6752 cases were closed and 164 were sent to court. Property was also returned in 211 cases and 2538 expert examinations were appointed regarding seized property.