Prosecutor General Kravchenko did not take cases from NABU after independence limitation - Kryvonos

August 1, 05:22 PM • 27220 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
August 1, 02:20 PM • 102010 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
August 1, 02:02 PM • 92378 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
August 1, 12:26 PM • 59057 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 70067 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
August 1, 08:17 AM • 129722 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
August 1, 06:54 AM • 68230 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
August 1, 05:15 AM • 155479 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 152289 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 132856 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Trump said the US is ready for nuclear war with Russia (video)VideoAugust 1, 10:07 PM • 5104 views
India will no longer buy oil from Russia - TrumpAugust 1, 11:39 PM • 5612 views
"Let's see what happens next": Trump considers meeting with Putin before "deadline" expires02:22 AM • 11596 views
"US ready to take additional measures": Trump gives Russia and Ukraine 10-day ultimatum for peace deal03:00 AM • 19450 views
Explosions in Penza and Samara Oblast: Drones hit oil refinery and defense plantsPhotoVideo03:20 AM • 8116 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
August 1, 02:20 PM • 102010 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 63420 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
August 1, 02:02 PM • 92378 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical marketAugust 1, 11:54 AM • 81855 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
August 1, 08:17 AM • 129722 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko did not take cases from NABU after independence limitation - Kryvonos

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko did not use his powers to take cases from NABU after the adoption of law No. 12414. NABU Director Semen Kryvonos noted that no interference occurred, and the head of SAP can now notify top officials of suspicion.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko did not take cases from NABU after independence limitation - Kryvonos

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko did not use his powers to take cases from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau after the adoption of law No. 12414. This was reported by NABU Director Semen Kryvonos in a comment to "Suspilne", writes UNN.

Details

The Prosecutor General had such a right from July 22 to July 31, when NABU's independence was restored.

"He did not demand cases, he did not study them, he did not determine the jurisdiction of our cases for other law enforcement agencies, that is, no interference in this part occurred," said Kryvonos.

He also indicated that after the adoption of law No. 13533, the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, Andriy Klymenko, "can notify officials of category A, people's deputies, ministers, that is, all top officials, of suspicion."

According to him, now the head of SAP can also independently create a group of prosecutors in criminal proceedings.

According to the new law, NABU employees and other law enforcement agencies who have access to state secrets must undergo two checks. The first one, once every two years, must be conducted by NABU's internal control unit with mandatory use of a polygraph.

"This is a normal practice for us. Our internal control unit conducts many polygraph examinations. The only problem we need to solve now is to recruit additional polygraph examiners," said Kryvonos.

Lilia Podolyak

