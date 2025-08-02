Prosecutor General Kravchenko did not take cases from NABU after independence limitation - Kryvonos

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko did not use his powers to take cases from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau after the adoption of law No. 12414. This was reported by NABU Director Semen Kryvonos in a comment to "Suspilne", writes UNN.

The Prosecutor General had such a right from July 22 to July 31, when NABU's independence was restored.

"He did not demand cases, he did not study them, he did not determine the jurisdiction of our cases for other law enforcement agencies, that is, no interference in this part occurred," said Kryvonos.

He also indicated that after the adoption of law No. 13533, the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, Andriy Klymenko, "can notify officials of category A, people's deputies, ministers, that is, all top officials, of suspicion."

According to him, now the head of SAP can also independently create a group of prosecutors in criminal proceedings.

According to the new law, NABU employees and other law enforcement agencies who have access to state secrets must undergo two checks. The first one, once every two years, must be conducted by NABU's internal control unit with mandatory use of a polygraph.

"This is a normal practice for us. Our internal control unit conducts many polygraph examinations. The only problem we need to solve now is to recruit additional polygraph examiners," said Kryvonos.