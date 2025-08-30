Prosecutor General Kravchenko and Interior Minister Klymenko reported to Zelensky on the circumstances of Parubiy's murder

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko and Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the first known circumstances of the horrific murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv, the Head of State announced on Saturday, UNN reports.

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko and Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko have just reported the first known circumstances of the horrific murder in Lviv. Andriy Parubiy died. My condolences to his family and friends. All necessary forces and means have been involved in the investigation and search for the killer. - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

On August 30, UNN, citing a source, reported that Andriy Parubiy was shot in Lviv.

The police later stated that the shooting occurred around noon and that the political figure had died.

The shooter is being sought, the police reported. As UNN learned, the "Syrena" plan has been introduced.

The OBA clarified that the shooter is being sought in the Lviv region.

For reference

Andriy Parubiy is a People's Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th convocations, former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, and former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

In 2016, Parubiy was elected Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada instead of Volodymyr Groysman, who was appointed Prime Minister of Ukraine.

He served as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council from February to August 2014.

In the same year, an assassination attempt was made against Parubiy using a combat grenade. Later, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the assassination attempt was prepared by an employee of the State Protection Department from Yanukovych's time.

In 2013-2014, during the Revolution of Dignity, he was the commandant of Maidan and the head of Maidan Self-Defense.