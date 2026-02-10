Prosecution in The Hague demands 45 years in prison for former Kosovo President Hashim Thaçi

The Specialized Prosecutor's Office in The Hague has requested the maximum penalty for former Kosovo President Hashim Thaçi and three of his associates, accusing them of war crimes during the 1998-1999 conflict. This was reported by Balkaninsight, writes UNN.

On the first day of closing statements, chief prosecutor Kimberly West demanded that Hashim Thaçi, Kadri Veseli, Rexhep Selimi, and Jakup Krasniqi each be sentenced to 45 years in prison. They are charged with individual and command responsibility for the murders of at least 102 people, as well as the torture of prisoners in the detention centers of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA).

These crimes are war crimes and crimes against humanity, and they are of a grave nature. The gravity of the charges has not diminished with time - West emphasized in court.

Prosecutors stressed that they are not prosecuting the liberation army itself or its General Staff as institutions, but specific individuals for their personal contribution to the atrocities. Hashim Thaçi was arrested in 2020, after which he voluntarily resigned as president to stand trial. Since then, he and other defendants have been in custody in The Hague, awaiting the conclusion of a multi-year process.

Public outcry and defense position

The trial sparked a wave of protests among ethnic Albanians, who consider the case biased and discrediting Kosovo's struggle for independence. KLA war veterans' organizations held massive rallies across Europe in support of their former leaders. At the same time, the defense is building its strategy on the assertion that the KLA did not have a clear chain of command, and therefore, Thaçi and other defendants could not control the actions of ordinary soldiers or commanders on the ground.

Closing statements from the parties will continue until February 18, 2026, after which the judges will have 90 days to issue a final verdict.

The court's decision is expected to be announced in the spring, marking the conclusion of one of the most high-profile cases of the Kosovo Specialist Chambers. The establishment of this tribunal with international staff in The Hague was a necessary step to ensure the safety of witnesses, many of whom testified anonymously due to fear of retaliation.

