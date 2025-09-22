Property tax payments increased by almost a quarter: where the most

Payment of real estate tax in Ukraine for January-August 2025 increased by almost 22% – to 8.7 billion UAH, compared to last year's figure, according to the State Tax Service, writes UNN.

Details

"Real estate owners paid 22% more real estate tax this year than in January-August last year. Almost 8.7 billion UAH was transferred to local budgets, which is 1.6 billion UAH more than the corresponding figure for 2024," the report says.

Among the leaders in payment:

Kyiv – 1.74 billion UAH;

Kyiv region – 0.86 billion UAH;

Dnipropetrovsk region – 0.84 billion UAH;

Odesa region – 0.83 billion UAH.

In total, during January-August, real estate tax, as reported, was paid by 740 thousand taxpayers.

Kyiv increased real estate tax payments by over 40%

Addition

In 2025, citizens pay tax for the reporting year 2024.

Real estate tax is paid by individuals – owners of: apartments with an area of more than 60 sq. m; houses with an area of more than 120 sq. m; other various types of housing, including their shares, over 180 sq. meters.