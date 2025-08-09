$41.460.00
Kyiv increased real estate tax payments by over 40%

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1552 views

In Kyiv, UAH 1.4 billion in real estate taxes were paid in January-July this year, which is UAH 411 million more than last year. In total, UAH 34.6 billion in taxes were received by the capital's budget during this period, which is 16% more than last year's figures.

Kyiv increased real estate tax payments by over 40%

Since the beginning of the year, Kyiv has paid UAH 1.4 billion in property taxes, which is more than UAH 400 million more than last year, the Main Directorate of the State Tax Service in the capital reported, writes UNN

Details

According to the tax service, from January to July of this year, the tax on real estate other than land plots brought UAH 1 billion 409 million to the capital's budget, which is UAH 411 million, or 41%, more than in the same period of 2024.

Another UAH 3 billion 182 million was paid in the capital during this period for land tax and rent, which is UAH 489 million, or 18%, more than in the 7 months of 2024.

In total, as reported, according to the results of January-July 2025, taxpayers in Kyiv paid UAH 34 billion 600 million in taxes, fees, and mandatory payments. This is UAH 4 billion 646 million, or 16%, more than in January-July 2024.

For reference

The amount of tax on real estate other than a land plot is calculated for individuals according to the following principle:

  • if the taxpayer has an apartment, its area will be reduced by 60 sq. m. This means that only the area exceeding 60 sq. m will be taxed;
    • if there is a residential building, 120 sq. m will be deducted from the area of the building;
      • if there is both an apartment and a house, the total area of both objects is reduced by 180 sq. m (this is the maximum discount).

        That is, the property tax is calculated only on the part of the area that exceeds the corresponding limits.

        The amount of property tax will depend on the number and type of objects and their total area after applying discounts.

        If the taxpayer owns an apartment larger than 300 sq. m or a house larger than 500 sq. m, the tax on such real estate increases by UAH 25,000 per year for each such object.

        Tax authorities send taxpayers notifications about the amount of tax by July 1 of the following year.

        Julia Shramko

        Kyiv
        Kyiv