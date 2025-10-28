Proof of crime against humanity: Russia uses drones to hunt civilians - UN investigation

$42.070.07
09:42 AM • 544 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
09:30 AM • 2340 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
09:24 AM • 3436 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
09:16 AM • 4642 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
08:00 AM • 8972 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
07:39 AM • 18456 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
07:00 AM • 17837 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
06:38 AM • 12444 views
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
October 27, 02:34 PM • 47329 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
October 27, 02:25 PM • 69582 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leadingPhoto
Damage to the Belgorod reservoir dam by the Armed Forces of Ukraine: a state of emergency declared in the regionOctober 28, 12:03 AM • 12112 views
Orban: peace treaty on war in Ukraine to be signed in BudapestOctober 28, 01:38 AM • 20303 views
Ukrainian border guards showed the destruction of enemy logistics, vehicles, and UAVs in the Northern Slobozhansky directionVideoOctober 28, 02:10 AM • 10315 views
Trump named possible successors for US presidentOctober 28, 03:15 AM • 17103 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhoto08:22 AM • 8600 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian Federation09:50 AM • 164 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room07:39 AM • 18457 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto07:00 AM • 17837 views
5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spiritPhotoOctober 27, 04:54 PM • 58916 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1PhotoOctober 27, 01:30 PM • 60405 views
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Elon Musk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Ukraine
United States
China
Lviv Oblast
Tokyo
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhoto08:22 AM • 8812 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room07:39 AM • 18457 views
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs helpOctober 27, 07:31 PM • 31644 views
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideoOctober 27, 12:28 PM • 65603 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhotoOctober 27, 11:25 AM • 78972 views
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
Pistol

Proof of crime against humanity: Russia uses drones to hunt civilians - UN investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1230 views

A UN investigation has confirmed Russia's use of drones to target civilians near the front line in Ukraine. This is considered a crime against humanity, aimed at expelling civilians.

Proof of crime against humanity: Russia uses drones to hunt civilians - UN investigation

Russia uses drones to persecute civilians near the front line in Ukraine. This is indicated by the conclusion of a UN investigation, reported by Sky News and UNN.

Details

According to the report of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, Russia, in its aggression, uses drones to persecute civilians living near the front line in Ukraine.

The findings are based on interviews with 226 people, including victims, witnesses, humanitarian workers, and local authorities. Hundreds of videos were also reviewed.

Civilians are pursued over long distances by drones with cameras mounted, and then sometimes attacked with incendiary bombs or explosives when they seek cover.

- writes Sky News.

The 17-page report emphasizes that the relevant attacks were committed as part of a coordinated policy to expel civilians from territories near the front line of Russia's war against Ukraine.

The facts of hunting people and forced displacement of the population confirm a crime against humanity.

Russia denies deliberate attacks on civilians in Ukraine, adds Sky News, recalling that Russian military forces have killed thousands of people since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began three and a half years ago.

Recall

More than 1,200 civilians have died from cluster munitions since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

A Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group managed to penetrate the center of Pokrovsk and killed several civilians in the area of the railway station.

Due to an enemy attack on Kyiv region in Pohreby, Brovary district, a young woman, a six-month-old baby, and a twelve-year-old girl died.

Russia has been blocking population data for the fourth year due to losses in the war against Ukraine - Bloomberg08.07.25, 13:02 • 1390 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
United Nations
Ukraine