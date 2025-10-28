Proof of crime against humanity: Russia uses drones to hunt civilians - UN investigation

Russia uses drones to persecute civilians near the front line in Ukraine. This is indicated by the conclusion of a UN investigation, reported by Sky News and UNN.

Details

According to the report of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, Russia, in its aggression, uses drones to persecute civilians living near the front line in Ukraine.

The findings are based on interviews with 226 people, including victims, witnesses, humanitarian workers, and local authorities. Hundreds of videos were also reviewed.

Civilians are pursued over long distances by drones with cameras mounted, and then sometimes attacked with incendiary bombs or explosives when they seek cover. - writes Sky News.

The 17-page report emphasizes that the relevant attacks were committed as part of a coordinated policy to expel civilians from territories near the front line of Russia's war against Ukraine.

The facts of hunting people and forced displacement of the population confirm a crime against humanity.

Russia denies deliberate attacks on civilians in Ukraine, adds Sky News, recalling that Russian military forces have killed thousands of people since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began three and a half years ago.

