Promised "disability" for 17 thousand dollars to travel abroad: the head of a charitable foundation in Kryvyi Rih was served with a notice of suspicion

Law enforcement officers have notified the head of a charitable foundation in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, of suspicion. He is accused of illegal transportation of persons across the state border, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, the head of the charitable foundation promised a conscripted man "assistance" in obtaining a fictitious disability in order to subsequently travel abroad unhindered during martial law. The amount of assistance was 17,000 US dollars.

The crime scheme involved hospitalization in one of the hospitals in the city of Dnipro, where he was supposed to be given a fictitious diagnosis and undergo spinal surgery, namely, a complex surgical intervention with the installation of an implant. In many cases, such an operation is a basis for establishing disability.

Next, it was planned to obtain a relevant certificate for passing the Medical Social Expert Commission (MSEC), recognizing the man as unfit for military service with subsequent removal from military registration.

The head of the charitable foundation was detained while receiving 10,000 dollars. He has been notified of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 3 of Art. 332 (Illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine);

Part 2 of Art. 369-2 (Abuse of influence).

Currently, the detainee has been remanded in custody. He faces imprisonment from two to nine years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

Recall

In Ukraine, 795 MSEC decisions regarding officials have been canceled. 2630 cases of officials were included in the inspection, 1989 cases have already been reviewed, the Ministry of Health reported.