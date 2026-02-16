Producer of the series "Tehran" Dana Eden found dead in an Athens hotel

$43.100.11
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
04:45 PM • 12694 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 13912 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 25011 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 12:57 PM • 23267 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 44269 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 25287 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 29093 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 35203 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 37869 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Popular news
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musicianFebruary 16, 01:26 PM • 19240 views
Ukraine to be hit by cold snap after a brief respite from snowfalls: where the frosts will be strongestPhotoFebruary 16, 01:28 PM • 26965 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 18302 views
Russian delegation leaves for Geneva tonight: what instructions it has02:49 PM • 9412 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideo05:06 PM • 6414 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professions06:03 PM • 6136 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 18345 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 80329 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhoto06:54 PM • 2594 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideo05:06 PM • 6490 views
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musicianFebruary 16, 01:26 PM • 19273 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 27436 views
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 30985 views
Producer of the series "Tehran" Dana Eden found dead in an Athens hotel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 374 views

Dana Eden, 52, co-creator of the Israeli series "Tehran," was found dead in a hotel room in Athens. Her death is not linked to criminal or nationalist activity, and Greek police have launched an investigation.

Producer of the series "Tehran" Dana Eden found dead in an Athens hotel

In Greece, Dana Eden, the producer of the series "Tehran" about the confrontation between Iran and Israel, was found dead. This was reported by The Guardian, according to UNN

The co-creator of the popular Israeli TV series was found dead in a hotel room in Athens, where the fourth season of the spy thriller is being filmed. 52-year-old Dana Eden was found by her brother late on Sunday 

- the publication writes. 

It is noted that her death was described as "a moment of great sorrow for family, friends and colleagues" by the international production company Donna and Shula Productions, founded by Eden.

Following reports in Israeli media that Greek police were investigating a possible link to Iran, the company also took unusual steps to rule out "death related to criminal or nationalist activity," stating that the rumors circulating "are untrue and baseless."

Within hours, police launched an official investigation, taking statements from hotel staff and requesting surveillance camera footage.

Recall 

Oscar winner Robert Duvall, known for his roles in "The Godfather" and "Apocalypse Now," has died at the age of 95. The actor passed away peacefully at his home in Middleburg, Virginia.

