Producer of the series "Tehran" Dana Eden found dead in an Athens hotel
Kyiv • UNN
Dana Eden, 52, co-creator of the Israeli series "Tehran," was found dead in a hotel room in Athens. Her death is not linked to criminal or nationalist activity, and Greek police have launched an investigation.
In Greece, Dana Eden, the producer of the series "Tehran" about the confrontation between Iran and Israel, was found dead. This was reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.
The co-creator of the popular Israeli TV series was found dead in a hotel room in Athens, where the fourth season of the spy thriller is being filmed. 52-year-old Dana Eden was found by her brother late on Sunday
It is noted that her death was described as "a moment of great sorrow for family, friends and colleagues" by the international production company Donna and Shula Productions, founded by Eden.
Following reports in Israeli media that Greek police were investigating a possible link to Iran, the company also took unusual steps to rule out "death related to criminal or nationalist activity," stating that the rumors circulating "are untrue and baseless."
Within hours, police launched an official investigation, taking statements from hotel staff and requesting surveillance camera footage.
Recall
Oscar winner Robert Duvall, known for his roles in "The Godfather" and "Apocalypse Now," has died at the age of 95. The actor passed away peacefully at his home in Middleburg, Virginia.