Procurement of low-quality clothing for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for more than UAH 1 billion: Hrynkevychs' case sent to court

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 128467 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 116690 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 124748 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 125968 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 157320 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108264 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 153985 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104173 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113760 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117086 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 107238 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 38741 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115971 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113922 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 38666 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 128467 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 157320 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 153985 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 182885 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 172328 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113922 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115971 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138226 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130224 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147813 views
Actual
Procurement of low-quality clothing for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for more than UAH 1 billion: Hrynkevychs' case sent to court

Procurement of low-quality clothing for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for more than UAH 1 billion: Hrynkevychs' case sent to court

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27388 views

The State Bureau of Investigation has completed an investigation against Ihor and Roman Hrynkevych for supplying low-quality military clothing to the Armed Forces. The state's losses amounted to over UAH 1.1 billion, and the defendants face up to 15 years in prison.

The pre-trial investigation against Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych and his son Roman, who supplied low-quality military clothing for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for more than UAH 1 billion, has been completed. The indictment has been sent to court. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports.

Details

"SBI employees, with the assistance of the State Audit Service of Ukraine, completed a pre-trial investigation against a Lviv businessman and members of a criminal organization who supplied low-quality military clothing for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for more than UAH 1 billion. The indictment has been sent to court," the SBI said.

According to UNN sources, these are Roman and Igor Hrynkevych.

It is noted that the deal was supervised by an entrepreneur from Lviv, who involved his son and others. In 2023, the companies under their control entered into contracts with the Ministry of Defense for the supply of military clothing worth more than UAH 1.8 billion. In 2023, the Ministry of Defense received clothing worth almost UAH 1.2 billion under these contracts.

According to expert opinions, the delivered property did not meet the technical requirements of the contracts due to its poor quality and could not be used for its intended purpose. As a result, the state suffered UAH 1 billion 167 million in losses. The SBI detained members of the criminal organization and served them with notices of suspicion. Pre-trial restraints in the form of detention were imposed on them. One of the suspects was put on the international wanted list

- the SBI added.

The organizer of the fraud and his accomplices are accused of creating, leading and participating in a criminal organization, fraud on a particularly large scale and legalization of the proceeds of crime (Art. 255, Art. 190, Art. 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 15 years.

Recall

On January 17, the SBI served suspicion notices on a Lviv businessman, one of the largest suppliers to the Ministry of Defense, and members of a criminal organization in the case of UAH 1 billion worth of clothing for the Armed Forces. In particular, it concerns Ihor Hrynkevych and his son Roman.

On January 18, the son of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, Roman Hrynkevych, was put on the wanted list. On January 22, it became known that Roman Hrynkevych was detained in Odesa while trying to leave the country.

Subsequently, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv remanded Roman Hrynkevych in custody until March 17 and set bail at over UAH 500 million.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
lvivLviv
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising