Procurement of low-quality clothing for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for more than UAH 1 billion: Hrynkevychs' case sent to court

The pre-trial investigation against Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych and his son Roman, who supplied low-quality military clothing for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for more than UAH 1 billion, has been completed. The indictment has been sent to court. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports.

Details

"SBI employees, with the assistance of the State Audit Service of Ukraine, completed a pre-trial investigation against a Lviv businessman and members of a criminal organization who supplied low-quality military clothing for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for more than UAH 1 billion. The indictment has been sent to court," the SBI said.

According to UNN sources, these are Roman and Igor Hrynkevych.

It is noted that the deal was supervised by an entrepreneur from Lviv, who involved his son and others. In 2023, the companies under their control entered into contracts with the Ministry of Defense for the supply of military clothing worth more than UAH 1.8 billion. In 2023, the Ministry of Defense received clothing worth almost UAH 1.2 billion under these contracts.

According to expert opinions, the delivered property did not meet the technical requirements of the contracts due to its poor quality and could not be used for its intended purpose. As a result, the state suffered UAH 1 billion 167 million in losses. The SBI detained members of the criminal organization and served them with notices of suspicion. Pre-trial restraints in the form of detention were imposed on them. One of the suspects was put on the international wanted list - the SBI added.

The organizer of the fraud and his accomplices are accused of creating, leading and participating in a criminal organization, fraud on a particularly large scale and legalization of the proceeds of crime (Art. 255, Art. 190, Art. 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 15 years.

Recall

On January 17, the SBI served suspicion notices on a Lviv businessman, one of the largest suppliers to the Ministry of Defense, and members of a criminal organization in the case of UAH 1 billion worth of clothing for the Armed Forces. In particular, it concerns Ihor Hrynkevych and his son Roman.

On January 18, the son of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, Roman Hrynkevych, was put on the wanted list. On January 22, it became known that Roman Hrynkevych was detained in Odesa while trying to leave the country.

Subsequently, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv remanded Roman Hrynkevych in custody until March 17 and set bail at over UAH 500 million.