"Probably my last": Trump boasted that he won the golf championship
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump announced his victory at the golf club championship in Palm Beach County, Florida. According to him, this is probably his last victory.
US President Donald Trump won the championship at his own golf club. The head of the White House wrote about this in his social network Truth Social, UNN reports.
I just won the golf club championship, probably my last, at the Trump International Golf Club, in Palm Beach County, Florida. Such a great honor!
He also announced that the club will host an awards dinner.
Recall
Donald Trump spent more than 18 million taxpayer dollars on playing golf in Florida since returning to the White House. Each trip to Mar-a-Lago costs the US budget $3.3 million.
