Pro-Russian "Alternative for Germany" became the most popular party in the country for the first time, surpassing Chancellor Merz's political force - Bild

$41.250.00
48.780.00
ukenru
September 20, 03:23 PM • 11463 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM • 23944 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 28024 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM • 40477 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 57571 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 54609 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 52099 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 45709 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 56040 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 69935 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
0m/s
92%
756mm
Popular news
In Kirovohrad Oblast, a man opened fire on police officers: there are wounded, a special operation has been launched to find the shooterSeptember 20, 02:42 PM • 6794 views
The story of the capital's dog Misha continues: why the police came to check the animal centerPhotoSeptember 20, 03:13 PM • 10300 views
Went to meet friends and didn't return: in Lviv region, a 16-year-old boy was found unconscious on the territory of an abandoned buildingPhotoSeptember 20, 05:29 PM • 3280 views
Trump set a $100,000 fee for US work visas for foreigners: pros, cons, pitfallsSeptember 20, 06:15 PM • 10669 views
Enemy UAV hit a residential building in Poltava region: details from the State Emergency ServicePhoto07:14 PM • 3400 views
Publications
Trump set a $100,000 fee for US work visas for foreigners: pros, cons, pitfallsSeptember 20, 06:15 PM • 10680 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signsSeptember 20, 08:41 AM • 40474 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhotoSeptember 20, 04:00 AM • 57566 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 61401 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 69934 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Serhiy Lysak
Friedrich Merz
Serhiy Marchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
Poland
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 56040 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 61401 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 28279 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 30248 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 32682 views
Actual
Kh-101
MiG-31
Facebook
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Pro-Russian "Alternative for Germany" became the most popular party in the country for the first time, surpassing Chancellor Merz's political force - Bild

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

The pro-Russian party "Alternative for Germany" (AfD) has for the first time become the most popular political force in the country, overtaking German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's party by 1%. Support for the AfD stood at 26% of voters, while the CDU/CSU was supported by 25%.

Pro-Russian "Alternative for Germany" became the most popular party in the country for the first time, surpassing Chancellor Merz's political force - Bild

The pro-Russian radical party "Alternative for Germany" (AfD) has for the first time become the most popular political force in the country. This is reported by Bild with reference to the results of a new sociological survey, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the far-right overtook German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's party by 1% - AfD's support was 26% of voters, while Merz's CDU/CSU party is supported by 25%.

It is also indicated that the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) has 15% support (+1%), the "Greens" fell to 11%, and the Left Party of Germany has the same support.

This is the first time that not the CDU/CSU or the SPD, but the AfD, has become the main political force in Germany. Before this, the social democrats were ahead of the CDU/CSU bloc for the last time in March 2022

- the publication writes.

The media notes that the current German government would not have a sufficient majority to form a cabinet of ministers if elections were held tomorrow. Instead, a coalition of the CDU/CSU and AfD would have a majority of 51%.

At the same time, Merz's own popularity continues to decline. Thus, only 25% of respondents are satisfied with the work of the chancellor and the government. 32% say they are dissatisfied with Merz himself, and 38% with the work of the government.

Recall

During the last poll in Germany, more than half of the citizens of this country stated that Ukraine should cede its territories to achieve peace in the war with Russia. This position is most supported by voters of the right-wing populist AfD party.

AfD is catching up: Poll shows decline in Merz's support ahead of government's summer recess17.07.25, 12:53 • 5237 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Alternative for Germany
Christian Democratic Union of Germany
Social Democratic Party of Germany
Friedrich Merz
Germany