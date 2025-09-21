The pro-Russian radical party "Alternative for Germany" (AfD) has for the first time become the most popular political force in the country. This is reported by Bild with reference to the results of a new sociological survey, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the far-right overtook German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's party by 1% - AfD's support was 26% of voters, while Merz's CDU/CSU party is supported by 25%.

It is also indicated that the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) has 15% support (+1%), the "Greens" fell to 11%, and the Left Party of Germany has the same support.

This is the first time that not the CDU/CSU or the SPD, but the AfD, has become the main political force in Germany. Before this, the social democrats were ahead of the CDU/CSU bloc for the last time in March 2022 - the publication writes.

The media notes that the current German government would not have a sufficient majority to form a cabinet of ministers if elections were held tomorrow. Instead, a coalition of the CDU/CSU and AfD would have a majority of 51%.

At the same time, Merz's own popularity continues to decline. Thus, only 25% of respondents are satisfied with the work of the chancellor and the government. 32% say they are dissatisfied with Merz himself, and 38% with the work of the government.

Recall

During the last poll in Germany, more than half of the citizens of this country stated that Ukraine should cede its territories to achieve peace in the war with Russia. This position is most supported by voters of the right-wing populist AfD party.

AfD is catching up: Poll shows decline in Merz's support ahead of government's summer recess