05:52 PM • 596 views
Ukraine has chosen its representative for Junior Eurovision 2025: who will go to GeorgiaPhoto
04:23 PM • 3958 views
"If Russia does not come to the negotiating table, it will pay for it" - Macron after a conversation with ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
02:28 PM • 15330 views
A week of big changes: astro-forecast for October 13-19
12:27 PM • 14570 views
Ukrainian military liberated Mali Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast from occupiersVideo
October 11, 04:00 PM • 69573 views
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideo
October 11, 02:06 PM • 95242 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know
October 11, 01:21 PM • 51248 views
There are good options, strong ideas: Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Trump
October 11, 12:56 PM • 52334 views
Death of blogger Hanich in Kyiv: what is known about him, and to whom he wrote before his death
October 11, 12:10 PM • 40967 views
SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source
October 11, 08:54 AM • 30386 views
In Kyiv, a well-known blogger was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head: the police initiated criminal proceedings
A week of big changes: astro-forecast for October 13-19
Exclusive
02:28 PM • 15330 views
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideoOctober 11, 04:00 PM • 69573 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know October 11, 02:06 PM • 95242 views
Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2025 National Selection Final: who will represent Ukraine and where to watch itOctober 11, 08:00 AM • 42425 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhotoOctober 10, 03:17 PM • 77875 views
Pro-Palestinian protest in Bern, Switzerland, escalates into riots: 18 police officers injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 664 views

An unauthorized pro-Palestinian protest in Bern escalated into clashes with the police, resulting in 18 police officers being injured, four of whom were hospitalized. 536 people were detained and subsequently released after identity verification.

Pro-Palestinian protest in Bern, Switzerland, escalates into riots: 18 police officers injured

An unauthorized pro-Palestinian protest took place in the Swiss capital, which escalated into large-scale clashes with the police on Saturday. According to law enforcement, 18 police officers were injured, four of whom were taken to the hospital for examination. This was reported by the publication Swissinfo, writes UNN.

Details

As the police reported at a press conference, serious injuries were avoided thanks to protective gear. Demonstrators repeatedly tried to break through police barricades and also attacked officers using construction tools, furniture, stones, fire extinguishers, fireworks, and laser pointers.

Madagascar's President claims coup attempt after military joins protests – Reuters12.10.25, 15:17 • 2848 views

To restore order, the police used water cannons, tear gas, and rubber bullets. A total of 536 people were detained, who were released after identity verification. One of the detainees was wanted on an arrest warrant.

Law enforcement officers note that some of the participants in the riots may face official charges after the investigation is completed.

Assassination attempt on President Daniel Noboa during protests in Ecuador: the head of state was not harmed08.10.25, 11:06 • 2612 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Reuters
Switzerland
Ecuador