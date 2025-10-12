Pro-Palestinian protest in Bern, Switzerland, escalates into riots: 18 police officers injured

An unauthorized pro-Palestinian protest took place in the Swiss capital, which escalated into large-scale clashes with the police on Saturday. According to law enforcement, 18 police officers were injured, four of whom were taken to the hospital for examination. This was reported by the publication Swissinfo, writes UNN.

Details

As the police reported at a press conference, serious injuries were avoided thanks to protective gear. Demonstrators repeatedly tried to break through police barricades and also attacked officers using construction tools, furniture, stones, fire extinguishers, fireworks, and laser pointers.

Madagascar's President claims coup attempt after military joins protests – Reuters

To restore order, the police used water cannons, tear gas, and rubber bullets. A total of 536 people were detained, who were released after identity verification. One of the detainees was wanted on an arrest warrant.

Law enforcement officers note that some of the participants in the riots may face official charges after the investigation is completed.

Assassination attempt on President Daniel Noboa during protests in Ecuador: the head of state was not harmed