Prisoner takes hostages in prison in the south of France

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 155259 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131518 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138859 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136720 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176035 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111599 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167861 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104631 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114002 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135726 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135029 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 65177 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 104002 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 106204 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 155261 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 176036 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 167861 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 195409 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 184514 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135029 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135726 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144408 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135945 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153013 views
Prisoner takes hostages in prison in the south of France

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23540 views

An armed prisoner with mental disorders has taken 3 to 7 hostages in Arles prison. Among the hostages are medical workers and guards, and law enforcement officers are working at the scene.

In the prison of Arles in the south of France, a prisoner has taken several people hostage, ActuReact and Euronews report, UNN reports.

Details

According to local media, the detainees include medical workers and security personnel.

The offender is said to have a mental disorder and is holding three to seven hostages. He is armed with a homemade cold steel weapon.

Law enforcement officers are working at the scene.

The Arles prison is also known for the fact that it was here that the Corsican nationalist Ivan Colonna died, killed by another prisoner.

Thousands of prisoners released from Syrian prisons after the fall of the Assad regime09.12.24, 01:05 • 18673 views

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

News of the World
bashar-al-assadBashar al-Assad
syriaSyria
franceFrance

