Prisoner takes hostages in prison in the south of France

In the prison of Arles in the south of France, a prisoner has taken several people hostage, ActuReact and Euronews report, UNN reports.

Details

According to local media, the detainees include medical workers and security personnel.

The offender is said to have a mental disorder and is holding three to seven hostages. He is armed with a homemade cold steel weapon.

Law enforcement officers are working at the scene.

The Arles prison is also known for the fact that it was here that the Corsican nationalist Ivan Colonna died, killed by another prisoner.

