Prisoner exchange and tough sanctions: Zelensky discussed further steps regarding Russia with Mertz

$41.640.02
47.430.08
ukenru
After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.
02:27 PM • 4314 views

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

Exclusive
02:12 PM • 12675 views

Ukraine has lost its civil aviation in its pre-war form: the industry is on the verge of extinction

01:08 PM • 16515 views

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Exclusive
01:05 PM • 19538 views

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

12:45 PM • 17409 views

The European Commission proposes to extend protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year - von der Leyen

Exclusive
11:35 AM • 19938 views

To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert

Exclusive
10:14 AM • 29982 views

Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

Exclusive
June 4, 09:02 AM • 35558 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, missed 22 court hearings in his case - HACC

Exclusive
June 4, 08:02 AM • 36656 views

Debt spiral. Fintech expert explained the dangers of quick loans

Exclusive
June 4, 06:24 AM • 89856 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
0m/s
52%
752mm
Popular news

17-year-old TikTok star was killed in Pakistan after "rejections" of man

June 4, 06:53 AM • 48272 views

How the unique preparation for the special operation "Cobweb" began

June 4, 08:26 AM • 37117 views

Sumy was attacked by enemy drones for almost an hour: what is known about the consequences

09:45 AM • 26980 views

Ukrainian intelligence gained access to critical data from a Russian strategic aviation manufacturer

10:53 AM • 27680 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

12:57 PM • 17330 views
Publications

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

03:03 PM • 4824 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

12:57 PM • 17663 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 89856 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 131225 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 221627 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Oleksiy Goncharenko

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Brussels

Advertisement
UNN Lite

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

11:54 AM • 14281 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 70037 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 221627 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 142398 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 143712 views
Actual

Financial Times

Bild

DJI Mavic

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The New York Times

Prisoner exchange and tough sanctions: Zelensky discussed further steps regarding Russia with Mertz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

Zelensky discussed with Mertz the results of the meeting in Istanbul, where the only result was the exchange of prisoners. They also talked about strengthening sanctions due to Russia's refusal to de-escalate.

Prisoner exchange and tough sanctions: Zelensky discussed further steps regarding Russia with Mertz

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz, during which they discussed the results of the visit to Berlin and the key results of the second meeting in Istanbul. The main topic is the exchange of prisoners, Russia's refusal to de-escalate and the need to strengthen sanctions against the aggressor. The President reported this on his Telegram page, UNN reports.

Details

I spoke with the Federal Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz. We discussed the results of my visit to Berlin and the implementation of all our agreements. I informed about the second meeting in Istanbul and its only important result – the exchange of prisoners.

- the message reads.

Zelenskyy also noted that although the Ukrainian delegation insisted on establishing an unconditional ceasefire, returning children and holding a meeting at the highest level.

It is obvious that Russia does not want to end this war, and it is equally obvious that there should be strong sanctions in response to such blatant mockery of all diplomatic efforts. Thank you for your support.

- added Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy: Russia's demands have hardly changed since 2022, only the wording has changed04.06.25, 16:42 • 818 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyWarPolitics
Friedrich Merz
Telegram
Istanbul
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Berlin
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9