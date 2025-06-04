Prisoner exchange and tough sanctions: Zelensky discussed further steps regarding Russia with Mertz

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz, during which they discussed the results of the visit to Berlin and the key results of the second meeting in Istanbul. The main topic is the exchange of prisoners, Russia's refusal to de-escalate and the need to strengthen sanctions against the aggressor. The President reported this on his Telegram page, UNN reports.

Details

I spoke with the Federal Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz. We discussed the results of my visit to Berlin and the implementation of all our agreements. I informed about the second meeting in Istanbul and its only important result – the exchange of prisoners. - the message reads.

Zelenskyy also noted that although the Ukrainian delegation insisted on establishing an unconditional ceasefire, returning children and holding a meeting at the highest level.

It is obvious that Russia does not want to end this war, and it is equally obvious that there should be strong sanctions in response to such blatant mockery of all diplomatic efforts. Thank you for your support. - added Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy: Russia's demands have hardly changed since 2022, only the wording has changed