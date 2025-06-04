$41.640.02
Zelenskyy: Russia's demands have hardly changed since 2022, only the wording has changed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

The President stated that Russia's demands regarding Ukraine have hardly changed since 2022, only the wording has changed. Zelenskyy also added that the change in US rhetoric is helping Ukraine.

Zelenskyy: Russia's demands have hardly changed since 2022, only the wording has changed

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the main content of Russian demands does not differ from those voiced in 2022. Only the wording has changed, the Head of State said during a briefing, UNN writes.

There are almost none. I see some changes in the wording of the same ultimatums. The content of the demands is the same. There are additional points: where they wanted the physical destruction of the leadership, now it is about some kind of electoral process. I do not see any change in content 

- Zelenskyy said.

Instead of constructive proposals, Russia put forward old ultimatums: Sybiha summed up the results of the second meeting with Russia in Istanbul03.06.25, 22:47 • 3574 views

The Head of State added that there is still little pressure on Russia, but Ukraine is helped by the change in rhetoric of the United States.

Little pressure on Russia. In terms of conducting operations, we are helped by the rhetoric of the United States, which has begun to change. As if Ukraine is losing this war, we have no tools, cards, etc. Now it sounds quieter 

- the President emphasized.

Addition

Zelenskyy reported that the return of the bodies of the fallen will take place immediately after the exchange of prisoners. 

We are not joking with our military or with our fallen. It is very important that we receive the bodies of Ukrainians, not Russians, whom they want to get rid of. There was already an example

 - Zelenskyy said.
Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
