Instead of constructive proposals, Russia put forward old ultimatums: Sybiha summed up the results of the second meeting with Russia in Istanbul

$41.620.09
47.500.43
ukenru
Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"
06:45 PM • 6920 views

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

06:15 PM • 16631 views

"Magyar" to Command Unmanned Systems Forces

06:10 PM • 17643 views

Mykhailo Drapatiy has become the Commander of the Joint Forces

June 3, 11:55 AM • 186101 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 150103 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
June 3, 07:51 AM • 249841 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM • 127751 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 230993 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 141191 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 143445 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
3.4m/s
84%
747mm
Popular news

"New unique special operation": SSU reports that it has struck the Crimean Bridge for the third time - underwater and shows video

June 3, 11:09 AM • 111785 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 142855 views

Special operation "Spiderweb": General Staff confirmed loss of 41 aircraft by occupiers

June 3, 01:20 PM • 39503 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 41706 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 73754 views
Publications

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 73854 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 142982 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

June 3, 11:55 AM • 186102 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible
Exclusive

June 3, 07:51 AM • 249841 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

June 3, 07:30 AM • 212764 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Herman Galushchenko

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Karol Nawrocki

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Crimea

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 41783 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 142982 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 120071 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 122524 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 107388 views
Actual

Facebook

The New York Times

Mikoyan MiG-29

Sukhoi Su-27

S-300 missile system

Instead of constructive proposals, Russia put forward old ultimatums: Sybiha summed up the results of the second meeting with Russia in Istanbul

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1206 views

Russia did not respond to Ukraine's document on ending the war, which was sent before the talks in Istanbul. Instead, Moscow put forward old ultimatums, which thwarted progress.

Instead of constructive proposals, Russia put forward old ultimatums: Sybiha summed up the results of the second meeting with Russia in Istanbul

Russia did not provide any response to Ukraine's official document with a vision for ending the war, sent on the eve of the Istanbul talks. The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, stated that instead of being constructive, Russia put forward old ultimatums, which disrupted the possibility of making progress. Sybiha wrote about this on social network X, reports UNN.

Russia did not respond to our document outlining Ukraine's vision for ending the war. We sent it in advance of the meeting. During the meeting, our delegation asked the Russians what their considerations were. They gave no answer. Neither during the meeting nor after it. We demand a response from Russia. Every day of silence on their part proves their desire to continue the war.

 - said Sybiha.

He stressed that instead of responding to constructive proposals in Istanbul, the Russian side put forward a set of old ultimatums that do not bring true peace closer.

"This contradicts Russia's previous promises, which were given in particular to the United States, that this week in Istanbul it would offer something realistic and feasible. Due to the lack of a constructive approach on the part of Russia, the Istanbul format turned into meetings on the exchange of prisoners of war. We welcome the progress in this area, but much more tangible results could have been achieved in all areas if the Russians had reciprocated Ukraine's constructiveness," Sybiha added.

According to him, Russia still rejects any meaningful ceasefire formats.

This is sufficient reason for our partners to impose new sanctions against Russia right now. We must put an end to the killings. And if the current meetings do not yield such a result and do not contribute to the achievement of peace, it is becoming increasingly obvious that a meeting of leaders is necessary 

- the minister noted.

Let us remind

Russia's refusal to provide Ukraine with its draft "memorandum" with the terms of a peaceful settlement before the start of the meeting of the two delegations in Istanbul caused the "unproductivity" of the meeting and further prolonged the negotiation process.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
United States
Ukraine
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9