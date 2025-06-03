Instead of constructive proposals, Russia put forward old ultimatums: Sybiha summed up the results of the second meeting with Russia in Istanbul

Russia did not provide any response to Ukraine's official document with a vision for ending the war, sent on the eve of the Istanbul talks. The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, stated that instead of being constructive, Russia put forward old ultimatums, which disrupted the possibility of making progress. Sybiha wrote about this on social network X, reports UNN.

Russia did not respond to our document outlining Ukraine's vision for ending the war. We sent it in advance of the meeting. During the meeting, our delegation asked the Russians what their considerations were. They gave no answer. Neither during the meeting nor after it. We demand a response from Russia. Every day of silence on their part proves their desire to continue the war. - said Sybiha.

He stressed that instead of responding to constructive proposals in Istanbul, the Russian side put forward a set of old ultimatums that do not bring true peace closer.

"This contradicts Russia's previous promises, which were given in particular to the United States, that this week in Istanbul it would offer something realistic and feasible. Due to the lack of a constructive approach on the part of Russia, the Istanbul format turned into meetings on the exchange of prisoners of war. We welcome the progress in this area, but much more tangible results could have been achieved in all areas if the Russians had reciprocated Ukraine's constructiveness," Sybiha added.

According to him, Russia still rejects any meaningful ceasefire formats.

This is sufficient reason for our partners to impose new sanctions against Russia right now. We must put an end to the killings. And if the current meetings do not yield such a result and do not contribute to the achievement of peace, it is becoming increasingly obvious that a meeting of leaders is necessary - the minister noted.

Let us remind

Russia's refusal to provide Ukraine with its draft "memorandum" with the terms of a peaceful settlement before the start of the meeting of the two delegations in Istanbul caused the "unproductivity" of the meeting and further prolonged the negotiation process.