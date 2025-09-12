$41.210.09
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv to see the destruction and announce new initiatives: video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv by train to see the destruction from the Russian invasion. He will announce new initiatives to support the wounded.

Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv to see the destruction and announce new initiatives: video

A video of Prince Harry's arrival in Kyiv has been published online. This is reported by UNN with reference to "Ukrzaliznytsia".

Details

As noted by the company, this is the second visit of a member of the royal family to Ukraine. Before that, he visited Lviv in April of this year with his wife - they visited a rehabilitation center for civilian medics and wounded soldiers.

Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv by train to see firsthand the destruction caused by the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He also intends to elaborate on new initiatives for supporting and rehabilitating those wounded and affected by the aggressor country's actions, Ukrzaliznytsia stated.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Prince Harry made an unexpected visit to Kyiv at the invitation of the Ukrainian government. He is expected to visit the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineNews of the World
charity
Ukrainian Railways
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Ukraine
Lviv
Kyiv