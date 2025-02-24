Croatian Prime Minister: peace must include the reintegration of occupied territories of Ukraine

A just peace must stop the killings and include a clear plan for the reintegration of the occupied territories of Ukraine. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Croatia, Andrej Plenković, during the "Support Ukraine" summit, reports a correspondent of UNN.

Details

"We must not look at peace as an opportunity to say that the Western partners, friends of Ukraine, were brought to a position that contradicts what we have been defending in recent years. Peace must stop the killing and must contain a plan for the reintegration of your occupied territories. This is a fair way to continue the work, and this is how the European Union must make its maximum efforts", Plenković said.

European leaders agreed to “ensure the return of a just peace” to Ukraine - Macron

Supplement

Recently, the top diplomats of the USA and Russia met in Saudi Arabia for negotiations aimed at ending Moscow's war against Ukraine, from which Kyiv and its European partners were excluded.

The head of EU diplomacy stated that one can discuss "anything you want" with Putin, but "if it concerns Europe or Ukraine, then Ukraine and Europe must also agree to this deal".

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine must be at the negotiating table together with Europe and the USA, facing Russia.