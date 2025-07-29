The state standard for primary education is being updated: the Ministry of Education and Science provided details

$41.800.02
48.700.28
ukenru
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 12697 views
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
06:30 AM • 50406 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
05:00 AM • 30322 views
"Dynamo" - "Hamrun Spartans": announcement of the Champions League qualification return match
July 28, 05:54 PM • 44888 views
Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 136079 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
July 28, 01:15 PM • 77366 views
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
Exclusive
July 28, 12:47 PM • 150146 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
July 28, 12:12 PM • 67999 views
Mass murder of prisoners by Russia in Olenivka: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the course of the investigation
July 28, 10:55 AM • 61033 views
Belarusian hackers completely destroyed the database of Russian Aeroflot flights
July 28, 09:50 AM • 52103 views
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
2m/s
42%
742mm
Popular news
Shooting in downtown New York: policeman among the woundedJuly 29, 12:46 AM • 26847 views
Drones attacked Salsk in Russia's Rostov region: railway damagedJuly 29, 01:17 AM • 36379 views
Director of a private company embezzled almost half a million UAH on modular homes for victimsJuly 29, 03:15 AM • 25014 views
Ukraine is going through the most difficult stage of the war, Russians are approaching key cities in the east - CNN08:39 AM • 22561 views
Russian air strike on colony: Ministry of Justice clarifies that 16 convicts died, 44 wounded09:49 AM • 14604 views
Publications
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare06:30 AM • 50451 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 136116 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foodsJuly 28, 01:41 PM • 114556 views
17-year-old boys must register for military service by July 31: what you need to knowJuly 28, 12:53 PM • 129914 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
July 28, 12:47 PM • 150165 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yuriy Kosiuk
Bill Clinton
Pam Bondi
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 89092 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 143256 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 80485 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 79292 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 73912 views
Actual
Forbes
Leopard 2
The New York Times
The Washington Post
Truth Social

The state standard for primary education is being updated: the Ministry of Education and Science provided details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1186 views

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has presented a draft of the updated State Standard for Primary Education, which takes into account the challenges of war and distance learning. The document introduces new requirements, detailed guidelines for assessment, and considers linguistic and cultural diversity.

The state standard for primary education is being updated: the Ministry of Education and Science provided details

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine presented a draft of the updated State Standard of Primary Education and called on educators, parents, and everyone interested to join the public discussion. The document takes into account the full-scale war, distance learning, inclusivity, and the modern needs of children, the Ministry of Education and Science reported, according to UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine announces the start of public discussion of the draft updated State Standard of Primary Education. Teachers, heads of educational institutions, educational communities, parents, and everyone interested are invited to the discussion

- the post says.

Why update the State Standard of Primary Education

The current standard of primary education is reviewed at least once every 8–10 years. It was last updated in 2018.

However, recent years have presented new challenges to the system - war, distance learning, changes in teachers' working conditions and students' needs. Therefore, this prompted a rethinking of approaches.

What the updated standard provides for

  • the updated primary education standard introduces a number of features that were not in the previous version;
    • competence potential of industries is defined;
      • each of the nine educational fields has received a clear description of the competencies that the school should form. This will make it easier for teachers to plan educational content and goals;
        • requirements for results and assessment are streamlined;
          • detailed guidelines for assessment in each field have been introduced, which allows for better tracking of progress and timely support for students;
            • linguistic and cultural diversity and the needs of children with special educational needs are taken into account;
              • for the first time, requirements for children who learn sign language or the languages of national communities are prescribed, which enhances the inclusivity of education;
                • connection between education levels is ensured;
                  • the standard is consistent with documents for basic (2020) and specialized (2024) schools, which ensures the consistency of the educational trajectory;
                    • the standard is based on existing practice.

                      The changes do not require a radical revision of teachers' work, but rather streamline already familiar approaches. New curricula will be created based on it.

                      Additionally

                      The public discussion will last until August 28, 2025. Proposals, comments, and feedback can be sent:

                      Low salaries for educators: Fedorov told how the government is working to solve the problem7/28/25, 4:13 PM • 3696 views

                      Alona Utkina

                      Alona Utkina

                      SocietyEducation
                      Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
                      Ukraine
                      Tesla
                      $
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      .
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      S&P 500
                      $
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      ,
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      Brent Oil
                      $
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      .
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      Gold
                      $
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      ,
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      Gas TTF
                      $
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      .
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9