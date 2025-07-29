The state standard for primary education is being updated: the Ministry of Education and Science provided details

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine presented a draft of the updated State Standard of Primary Education and called on educators, parents, and everyone interested to join the public discussion. The document takes into account the full-scale war, distance learning, inclusivity, and the modern needs of children, the Ministry of Education and Science reported, according to UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine announces the start of public discussion of the draft updated State Standard of Primary Education. Teachers, heads of educational institutions, educational communities, parents, and everyone interested are invited to the discussion - the post says.

Why update the State Standard of Primary Education

The current standard of primary education is reviewed at least once every 8–10 years. It was last updated in 2018.

However, recent years have presented new challenges to the system - war, distance learning, changes in teachers' working conditions and students' needs. Therefore, this prompted a rethinking of approaches.

What the updated standard provides for

the updated primary education standard introduces a number of features that were not in the previous version;

competence potential of industries is defined;

each of the nine educational fields has received a clear description of the competencies that the school should form. This will make it easier for teachers to plan educational content and goals;

requirements for results and assessment are streamlined;

detailed guidelines for assessment in each field have been introduced, which allows for better tracking of progress and timely support for students;

linguistic and cultural diversity and the needs of children with special educational needs are taken into account;

for the first time, requirements for children who learn sign language or the languages of national communities are prescribed, which enhances the inclusivity of education;

connection between education levels is ensured;

the standard is consistent with documents for basic (2020) and specialized (2024) schools, which ensures the consistency of the educational trajectory;

the standard is based on existing practice.

The changes do not require a radical revision of teachers' work, but rather streamline already familiar approaches. New curricula will be created based on it.

Additionally

The public discussion will last until August 28, 2025. Proposals, comments, and feedback can be sent:

