Low salaries for educators: Fedorov told how the government is working to solve the problem

The government is working to solve the problem of low salaries for educators. Experts from various countries have been involved. This was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on the air of a telethon, as reported by UNN.

Salaries are one of the fundamental problems in our education system. The law on preschool education has already been adopted, which now allows preschool institutions to deviate from the salary grid, and communities can pay more money, but not all communities have the financial capacity to pay more. Therefore, this requires other ways to solve this problem. We are currently modeling this. We have involved various experts from different countries who have already gone through this stage - said Fedorov.

The official emphasized that changing salaries is always a difficult stage for the education system, especially during a full-scale war, when the key issue is armaments.

But we are looking for solutions. I don't want to announce any bright solutions, because these could be inflated expectations, and it's a sensitive topic for educators, who are constantly promised something. But I want to say for sure that we understand that this is one of the most fundamental problems, and we are working on it - Fedorov stated.

From September 1, 2025, all teachers working in schools will receive increased mandatory allowances.

In April of this year, the Cabinet of Ministers stated that there was a lack of funds to raise teachers' salaries to European levels. However, the government is taking steps to gradually increase the remuneration of educators.