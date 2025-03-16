Preventive measure in the Hanul case: the suspect will be held in custody without the right to bail
Kyiv • UNN
The court has chosen a preventive measure for the suspect in the murder of Odesa activist Demyan Hanul. He will be held in custody without the right to bail.
The suspect in the murder of Odesa activist Demyan Hanul has been given a preventive measure. The court granted the motion of the investigation, ruling to keep the defendant in custody without the right to bail. This is reported by the National Police of Ukraine, writes UNN.
Details
Addition
In Odesa on March 14, in broad daylight, an unknown man shot activist Demyan Hanul. The man died.
Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported that a group of the National Police had left for Odesa to investigate the murder of the activist.
A criminal investigation has been opened into the murder of activist Demyan Hanul. The incident is classified as premeditated murder committed to order.
Law enforcement officers detained the suspect in the murder of activist Demyan Hanul in Odesa.
And on March 15, the man was served with a notice of suspicion of murder.