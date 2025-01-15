President's Office confirms Zelenskyy's visit to Poland

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 128467 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 116690 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 124748 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 125968 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 157320 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108264 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 153985 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104173 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113760 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117086 views

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 107238 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 38741 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115971 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113922 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 38666 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 128467 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 157320 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 153985 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 182885 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 172328 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113922 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115971 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138226 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130224 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147813 views
President's Office confirms Zelenskyy's visit to Poland

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24376 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits Poland. He is scheduled to meet with President Duda and Prime Minister Tusk to discuss the war, weapons, sanctions, and the weakening of Russian energy.

The Presidential Office has confirmed the visit of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Poland. The head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, wrote about this in Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Poland. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Polish President Andrzej Duda. War, weapons, sanctions, history, weakening of Russian energy as a tool for financing the war. Everyone needs a weak Putin and a strong Europe," Yermak wrote.

According to FREEDOM, citing the spokesperson for the President of Ukraine, Serhiy Nikiforov, "Volodymyr Zelenskyi has arrived in Poland.

The program of the visit includes meetings with Donald Tusk, Andrzej Duda, and the Ukrainian community.

Zelenskyy will arrive in Poland today: he will meet with Tusk15.01.25, 08:37 • 30309 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics
andrzej-dudaAndrzej Duda
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
donald-tuskDonald Tusk
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

