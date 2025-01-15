President's Office confirms Zelenskyy's visit to Poland

The Presidential Office has confirmed the visit of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Poland. The head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, wrote about this in Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Poland. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Polish President Andrzej Duda. War, weapons, sanctions, history, weakening of Russian energy as a tool for financing the war. Everyone needs a weak Putin and a strong Europe," Yermak wrote.

According to FREEDOM, citing the spokesperson for the President of Ukraine, Serhiy Nikiforov, "Volodymyr Zelenskyi has arrived in Poland.

The program of the visit includes meetings with Donald Tusk, Andrzej Duda, and the Ukrainian community.

Zelenskyy will arrive in Poland today: he will meet with Tusk