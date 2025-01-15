Zelenskyy will arrive in Poland today: he will meet with Tusk

Today, January 15, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Warsaw, where he will meet with the Prime Minister of the country Donald Tusk. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Prime Minister's office.

After the meeting in the afternoon, a press conference of Tusk and Zelenskyy is expected.

On January 10, the Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk announced a "breakthrough" regarding the exhumation of the victims of the Volyn tragedy and added that there is already a decision.

And the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory plans in 2025 to conduct search and exhumation of the remains of the victims of the Volyn tragedy in the Rivne region.