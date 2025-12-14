$42.270.00
President Zelenskyy on 20-point peace plan: "A ceasefire will change the security situation on the ground"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

Zelenskyy stated that the Berlin summit is discussing a 20-point plan that includes a ceasefire and legally binding security guarantees for Ukraine. Kyiv seeks to avoid a repeat of the war, insisting on the support of the US Congress for the guarantees.

President Zelenskyy on 20-point peace plan: "A ceasefire will change the security situation on the ground"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the summit in Berlin could influence the security situation in Ukraine, particularly through the discussion of a 20-point framework plan that includes a ceasefire. At the same time, Kyiv insists on legally binding security guarantees to prevent a recurrence of the war. Zelenskyy announced this during a conversation with journalists, as reported by UNN.

Details

First of all, the summit in Berlin is important. We are meeting with both Americans and Europeans. This format of the alliance is important to us. Believe me, we have done a lot to ensure that all these parties meet together, and today these meetings are in Berlin. Today and tomorrow

- said Volodymyr Zelenskyy

During Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin, security level "0" was established – the highest, meaning an expectation of attacks or assassination attempts

He also emphasized that a framework peace plan is being considered at the meetings in Berlin.

We are considering a 20-point framework plan, at the end of which there is a ceasefire. A ceasefire will certainly change the security situation on the ground

- the president noted.

In addition, Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine seeks not just a ceasefire, but guarantees that will prevent a repeat of Russian aggression.

"Today we are talking not about honesty, but about strength. And, unfortunately, this time requires respect exclusively for strength, not for values. Because, if we talk about honesty and values, about attention to international law, the Russians should have been condemned. And from the very beginning, more than 10 years ago, the invasion of the sovereign land of Ukraine. This did not happen, it was only in words," - emphasized Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

And, he added: "Today we want no repetition of the war after a ceasefire. And therefore, a legally binding guarantee - not the Budapest Memorandum, but legally binding guarantees. In the case of the United States of America, we are conducting such consultations," - the president emphasized.

Zelenskyy emphasized that it is fundamentally important for Ukraine that future security guarantees have the support of the US Congress.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the peace plan will not satisfy everyone, as it contains compromises. He emphasized the importance of justice for Ukraine and the effectiveness of the plan to avoid new Russian aggression.

Alla Kiosak

