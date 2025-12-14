$42.270.00
During Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin, security level "0" was established – the highest, meaning an expectation of attacks or assassination attempts

Kyiv • UNN

President Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin to participate in a peace summit, where the highest security level "0" has been introduced. This means an expectation of attacks or assassination attempts, which has led to increased security measures throughout the city.

During Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin, security level "0" was established – the highest, meaning an expectation of attacks or assassination attempts
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Berlin for his seventh visit since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, this time dedicated to the main peace summit. During the Ukrainian head of state's stay in the city, an unprecedented level of security has been introduced. This is reported by Bild, writes UNN.

The German capital is in a state of absolute emergency and is taking unprecedented security measures throughout the city center.

Kushner and Witkoff arrived in Berlin for a meeting with Zelenskyy - Media

Security level "0" has been set for Zelenskyy – the highest, meaning an expectation of attacks or assassination attempts. In this regard, Berlin has raised its security apparatus to the maximum level, although the exact details of the operation are kept secret. American negotiators have also already arrived in the city.

On Monday, Berliners are advised to avoid the government quarter, which will be barricaded, and sewage pipes blocked. The VIZ traffic information center warns of all-day closures and increased measures around the government district, including the blocking of access roads with barriers.

Zelenskyy arrived in Germany for a meeting with the American delegation

