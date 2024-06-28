Zelenskyy: Micronesia joined the Peace Summit communiqué

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 53101 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 59899 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 82745 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 168080 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 214539 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 132626 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 362016 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180184 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148802 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197521 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.4m/s
43%
Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 31397 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 43901 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 50883 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 62832 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 47253 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 52935 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 47561 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 59708 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 63142 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 82582 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 540 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 4428 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 11868 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 33323 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 35254 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Zelenskyy: Micronesia joined the Peace Summit communiqué

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24864 views

The Federated States of Micronesia signed the communiqué of the first Peace Summit, increasing to 10 the number of participants who additionally joined it less than two weeks after the conference in Switzerland.

Zelenskyy: Micronesia joined the Peace Summit communiqué

The Federated States of Micronesia has signed the communiqué of the first Peace Summit, increasing to 10 the number of participants who additionally joined it less than two weeks after the conference in Switzerland, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, UNN reports.

Details

"I am grateful to the Federated States of Micronesia for joining the ranks of peace-loving nations that signed the communiqué of the first Peace Summit," Zelensky wrote in X.

The global coalition that supports a just and lasting peace for Ukraine, the rest of Europe and beyond based on the goals and principles of the UN Charter continues to grow, the President emphasized.

"Less than two weeks after the first Peace Summit, ten more participants joined its final communiqué. Our peace efforts are based on respect for every country, region and part of the world. Every peace-loving nation that respects the UN Charter has a role to play in these efforts to restore international law that protects all countries from aggression and chaos, not just Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

The communiqué remains open for signatures, and I am confident that the number of participants will grow.

The first list included countries that did not confirm their consent – Kuleba explained the disappearance of signatures under the communique of the peace summit21.06.24, 10:06 • 30160 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics
United Nations
Switzerland
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40