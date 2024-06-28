Zelenskyy: Micronesia joined the Peace Summit communiqué

The Federated States of Micronesia has signed the communiqué of the first Peace Summit, increasing to 10 the number of participants who additionally joined it less than two weeks after the conference in Switzerland, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, UNN reports.

"I am grateful to the Federated States of Micronesia for joining the ranks of peace-loving nations that signed the communiqué of the first Peace Summit," Zelensky wrote in X.

The global coalition that supports a just and lasting peace for Ukraine, the rest of Europe and beyond based on the goals and principles of the UN Charter continues to grow, the President emphasized.

"Less than two weeks after the first Peace Summit, ten more participants joined its final communiqué. Our peace efforts are based on respect for every country, region and part of the world. Every peace-loving nation that respects the UN Charter has a role to play in these efforts to restore international law that protects all countries from aggression and chaos, not just Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

The communiqué remains open for signatures, and I am confident that the number of participants will grow.

