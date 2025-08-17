President Zelensky arrived in Brussels

A bilateral meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is expected in the Belgian capital. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement by Serhiy Nykyforov, spokesman for the President of Ukraine.

Details

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Brussels.

There will be a bilateral meeting with EC President Ursula von der Leyen. Following the meeting, a press briefing is planned for approximately 3:30 PM Kyiv time; we will provide links to the broadcast. - informs the spokesman for the President of Ukraine.

After that, Zelenskyy will take part in an online meeting of the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing.

Recall

Leaders of the "Coalition of the Willing" will hold a videoconference on Sunday before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington. The meeting will be co-chaired by Macron, Merz, and Starmer.