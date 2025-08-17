President Zelensky arrived in Brussels
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Brussels for a bilateral meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. After that, he will take part in an online meeting of the leaders of the "Coalition of the Willing."
A bilateral meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is expected in the Belgian capital. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement by Serhiy Nykyforov, spokesman for the President of Ukraine.
Details
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Brussels.
There will be a bilateral meeting with EC President Ursula von der Leyen. Following the meeting, a press briefing is planned for approximately 3:30 PM Kyiv time; we will provide links to the broadcast.
After that, Zelenskyy will take part in an online meeting of the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing.
Recall
Leaders of the "Coalition of the Willing" will hold a videoconference on Sunday before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington. The meeting will be co-chaired by Macron, Merz, and Starmer.