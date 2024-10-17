President: Ukrainian soldiers may replace part of US contingent in EU after victory
Kyiv • UNN
After the victory, Ukraine is ready to offer its military to replace part of the US contingent in Europe, allowing the US to focus on other priority regions. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting of the European Council, UNN reports .
After this war, we will have hundreds of thousands of soldiers with modern combat experience. They will be equipped. And we propose to support your strength with ours, replacing part of the American contingent with our soldiers, especially in Europe or wherever we agree, which will allow the United States to be more active in its priority regions, in the Indo-Pacific or elsewhere. But for that, of course, we need to win
