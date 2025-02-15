President: Ukraine has produced over one and a half million drones of various types

In 2024, Ukraine produced more than one and a half million drones of various types. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a speech at the Munich Security Conference, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details

The Danish model of joint investment for arms production in Ukraine, for example, he said, is already working well, very, very successfully.

"Last year alone, thanks to the efforts of Ukraine and its partners, we produced more than 1.5 million drones of various types. Ukraine is now a world leader in drone warfare. This is our success, but it is also your success," Zelensky said.

The President of Ukraine emphasized that production in Ukraine also strengthens the security of Europe.

"The same should apply to artillery, air defense and armored vehicles. Everything that is needed to ensure and protect life in modern warfare must be produced entirely in Europe. Europe has everything for this," the Head of State emphasized.

