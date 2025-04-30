"President Trump, open your eyes": Usyk responded to the White House chief's proposal to Ukraine to cede territories

$41.740.01
BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
April 29, 03:28 PM • 92102 views

April 29, 03:14 PM • 109529 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 77414 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 104041 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

April 29, 11:06 AM • 94725 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 80591 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

April 29, 09:35 AM • 74645 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 154885 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 153623 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

April 29, 07:19 AM • 133833 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

Publications
Exclusives
Situation at the front: 125 combat clashes, 70 enemy airstrikes - General Staff

April 29, 07:29 PM • 4348 views

A massive drone attack on Kharkiv is underway, three people are reported injured - mayor

April 29, 07:36 PM • 6718 views

Trump expressed a desire to become the new Pope

April 29, 07:47 PM • 15490 views

Trump summed up the results of 100 days of presidency: main theses

12:21 AM • 24214 views

Air raid alert across Ukraine: threat of missile attack from MiG-31K

12:32 AM • 13732 views
“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM • 70940 views

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 62367 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 79572 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 76755 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 182372 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 92965 views
"President Trump, open your eyes": Usyk responded to the White House chief's proposal to Ukraine to cede territories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 948 views

Oleksandr Usyk appealed to Donald Trump with a request to stop the war in Ukraine. He called the rejection of territories by Ukraine for the sake of peace unacceptable.

"President Trump, open your eyes": Usyk responded to the White House chief's proposal to Ukraine to cede territories

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk calls on US President Donald Trump to open his eyes and stop the war in Ukraine. He stated in an interview with popular English journalist Piers Morgan, reports UNN.

Details

Usyk, in particular, called nonsense the idea that Ukraine should cede part of the temporarily occupied territories to Russia as part of a peace agreement.

We have many questions. Why can Russia do this while the world lives by the rules? Why are you taking my country? Hey, President Trump, open your eyes, please. Please stop the war in Ukraine

- said the boxer.

As Usyk said, "this is my territory, the territory of my country, this is my people."

Recall

On Sunday, it became known that world heavyweight boxing champions Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk and Briton Daniel Dubois will hold a second face-to-face fight on July 19 in London. All four major heavyweight belts will be at stake: the Ukrainian currently holds the WBA, WBC and WBC titles, while Dubois owns the IBF championship.

Usyk - Dubois fight: boxers react to official announcement of date and place of fight28.04.25, 03:23 • 3149 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports
Donald Trump
Ukraine
Oleksandr Usyk
