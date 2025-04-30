"President Trump, open your eyes": Usyk responded to the White House chief's proposal to Ukraine to cede territories

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk calls on US President Donald Trump to open his eyes and stop the war in Ukraine. He stated in an interview with popular English journalist Piers Morgan, reports UNN.

Details

Usyk, in particular, called nonsense the idea that Ukraine should cede part of the temporarily occupied territories to Russia as part of a peace agreement.

We have many questions. Why can Russia do this while the world lives by the rules? Why are you taking my country? Hey, President Trump, open your eyes, please. Please stop the war in Ukraine - said the boxer.

As Usyk said, "this is my territory, the territory of my country, this is my people."

Recall

On Sunday, it became known that world heavyweight boxing champions Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk and Briton Daniel Dubois will hold a second face-to-face fight on July 19 in London. All four major heavyweight belts will be at stake: the Ukrainian currently holds the WBA, WBC and WBC titles, while Dubois owns the IBF championship.

