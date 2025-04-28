Usyk - Dubois fight: boxers react to official announcement of date and place of fight

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk is "grateful to God" for the opportunity to fight again for the absolute championship. He said this after the official announcement of the date and place of the fight against the British Daniel Dubois, UNN reports with reference to The Ring.

Thank you, Daniel, for taking care of my IBF belt - now I want to get it back - the publication quotes Usyk.

In turn, Dubois noted that he "wanted and demanded" a rematch against the Ukrainian.

"Now I have a chance to take revenge on Oleksandr Usyk. I should have won the first fight, but I was denied by the referee's decision, so this time I will not make a mistake in front of my people at the national stadium in my hometown. I am a better and more dangerous fighter now, and Usyk will see that for himself on July 19," said the British boxer.

On Sunday, it became known that world heavyweight boxing champions Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk and British Daniel Dubois will hold their second head-to-head fight on July 19 in London. All four major heavyweight belts will be at stake: the Ukrainian currently holds the WBA, WBC and WBC titles, while Dubois owns the IBF championship.

Earlier it was reported that Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois will hold a rematch on July 12. In the previous fight, which took place in August 2023 in Wroclaw, Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the ninth round. After that, the Ukrainian managed to win two victories over Tyson Fury last year in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

