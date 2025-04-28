Usyk - Dubois fight: boxers react to official announcement of date and place of fight

$41.690.00
47.420.00
ukenru
About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC
Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 11022 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 39280 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 84981 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 80414 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 60582 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 122448 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 64918 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 51511 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 51115 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 54437 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+3°
1m/s
55%
761 mm
Popular news

69 combat engagements took place at the front during the day: Russians shelled Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions - General Staff

April 27, 03:04 PM • 11055 views

Russia and Ukraine must sacrifice something for peace - Rubio

April 27, 04:01 PM • 6220 views

Zelenskyy: Russia is deceiving the US and the whole world

April 27, 06:14 PM • 16018 views

"It's like a surrender": German Defense Minister criticizes Trump's proposal on Ukraine

08:06 PM • 6124 views

"A sign of US weakness": Senate Democratic leader harshly criticizes Trump over Ukraine

09:18 PM • 4202 views
Publications

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 122448 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 101745 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 130779 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 181100 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 339909 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Ursula von der Leyen

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Rome

Kyiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 84981 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 38867 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 74582 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 65650 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 69387 views
Actual

Facebook

Financial Times

Readiness 2030

Signal

KAB-250

Usyk - Dubois fight: boxers react to official announcement of date and place of fight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

Oleksandr Usyk will meet Daniel Dubois for the second time on July 19 in London. The WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF titles will be at stake.

Usyk - Dubois fight: boxers react to official announcement of date and place of fight

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk is "grateful to God" for the opportunity to fight again for the absolute championship. He said this after the official announcement of the date and place of the fight against the British Daniel Dubois, UNN reports with reference to The Ring.

Details

Thank you, Daniel, for taking care of my IBF belt - now I want to get it back

- the publication quotes Usyk.

In turn, Dubois noted that he "wanted and demanded" a rematch against the Ukrainian.

"Now I have a chance to take revenge on Oleksandr Usyk. I should have won the first fight, but I was denied by the referee's decision, so this time I will not make a mistake in front of my people at the national stadium in my hometown. I am a better and more dangerous fighter now, and Usyk will see that for himself on July 19," said the British boxer.

Boxer Usyk becomes a Doctor of Philosophy in Law, defending his dissertation19.03.25, 08:32 • 14553 views

Recall

On Sunday, it became known that world heavyweight boxing champions Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk and British Daniel Dubois will hold their second head-to-head fight on July 19 in London. All four major heavyweight belts will be at stake: the Ukrainian currently holds the WBA, WBC and WBC titles, while Dubois owns the IBF championship.

Earlier it was reported that Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois will hold a rematch on July 12. In the previous fight, which took place in August 2023 in Wroclaw, Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the ninth round. After that, the Ukrainian managed to win two victories over Tyson Fury last year in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Boxing included in the program of the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles: details of the IOC decision20.03.25, 14:40 • 17889 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports
Oleksandr Usyk
London
Brent
$65.93
Bitcoin
$93,412.10
S&P 500
$5,515.95
Tesla
$285.47
Газ TTF
$32.43
Золото
$3,324.30
Ethereum
$1,771.02