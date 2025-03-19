Boxer Usyk becomes a Doctor of Philosophy in Law, defending his dissertation

World-renowned boxer Oleksandr Usyk successfully defended his dissertation in law at Kharkiv University of Internal Affairs. He was awarded the degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Law, the university reported on March 18, writes UNN.

"Kharkiv National University of Internal Affairs hosted the defense of a dissertation for the degree of Doctor of Philosophy by Oleksandr Usyk - a world-renowned Ukrainian boxer, National Legend of Ukraine," the KhNUIA website says.

Usyk, as indicated, chose the topic "Administrative and Legal Support of International Cooperation in the Field of Physical Culture and Sports".

According to the dissertation author, "international cooperation is not only an important factor for the development of the sports movement in Ukraine and increasing the competitiveness of our athletes, but also ensures the recognition of the Ukrainian state in the world, which is especially important in conditions when the country needs the support of Western partners so much".

"Based on the results of a successful defense, the decision of the one-time specialized Academic Council of Kharkiv National University of Internal Affairs awarded Oleksandr Usyk the degree of Doctor of Philosophy in the field of knowledge 08 Law with a specialty of 081 Law," KhNUIA noted.

