President: South Korea may consider supplying weapons to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The President of South Korea announced the possibility of considering the provision of weapons to Ukraine in response to the sending of DPRK troops to Russia. The decision will depend on the extent of military cooperation between the DPRK and Russia.
President Yun Suk-yol said that South Korea may consider providing weapons to Ukraine depending on the scale of military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, promising "not to sit idle" in response to Pyongyang's sending of troops to Russia. He said this after a summit with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Seoul, UNN reports citing Yonhap.
Details
During the summit, the two leaders strongly condemned North Korea's deployment of troops to Russia and agreed to strengthen joint responses to growing security threats.
If North Korea sends special forces to war in Ukraine, we will support Ukraine step by step and consider taking the necessary measures to ensure the security of the Korean Peninsula. We adhere to the principle of refusing direct deliveries of lethal weapons, but we can reconsider this issue more flexibly, depending on North Korea's military activity
During the summit, Yun and Duda also condemned North Korea's deployment of troops as a "direct violation of the UN Charter and UN Security Council resolutions" and a "provocation" that threatens global security beyond the Korean Peninsula and Europe.
"The Republic of Korea will never sit idly by and will take necessary measures step by step in coordination with the international community depending on the development of military cooperation between North Korea and Russia," Yoon said.
Yun also promised to support South Korea's efforts to sign an additional agreement with Poland to supply K2 tanks by the end of the year, which is estimated to be worth about $7 billion.
Addendum
Seoul claims that North Korea has sent 3,000 troops to Russia for the war in Ukraine. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday that there is evidence that North Korean troops are in Russia.
“They will be a legitimate target of the Armed Forces": White House confirms sending 3,000 troops to DPRK24.10.24, 00:53 • 92600 views
Newsweek reportedthat South Korea is considering supporting Ukraine after North Korea's actions.