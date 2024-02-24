President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen arrives in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visits Kyiv on the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine to demonstrate continued support for the country.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv on the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Von der Leyen wrote about this in the social network X, UNN reports .
Details
In Kyiv to mark the second anniversary of Russia's war against Ukraine. And to recognize the extraordinary resilience of the Ukrainian people. As ever, we stand firmly on the side of Ukraine. Financially, economically, militarily, morally. Until the country is finally free
Addendum
Yesterday, it was reported that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Kroo are going to visit Kyiv on Saturday, the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. With this trip, they want to demonstrate their continued support for Ukraine.
Recall
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and British politician Boris Johnson arrived in the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv.