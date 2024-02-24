President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen arrives in Kyiv

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv on the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Von der Leyen wrote about this in the social network X, UNN reports .

Details

In Kyiv to mark the second anniversary of Russia's war against Ukraine. And to recognize the extraordinary resilience of the Ukrainian people. As ever, we stand firmly on the side of Ukraine. Financially, economically, militarily, morally. Until the country is finally free - wrote von der Leyen.

Addendum

Yesterday, it was reported that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Kroo are going to visit Kyiv on Saturday, the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. With this trip, they want to demonstrate their continued support for Ukraine.

Recall

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and British politician Boris Johnson arrived in the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv.