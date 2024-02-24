$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 39211 views

01:12 PM • 151504 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 90902 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 323526 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 266923 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 201893 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 237595 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 253055 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159180 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372467 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen arrives in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 43907 views

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visits Kyiv on the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine to demonstrate continued support for the country.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen arrives in Kyiv

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv on the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Von der Leyen wrote about this in the social network X, UNN reports .

Details

In Kyiv to mark the second anniversary of Russia's war against Ukraine. And to recognize the extraordinary resilience of the Ukrainian people. As ever, we stand firmly on the side of Ukraine. Financially, economically, militarily, morally. Until the country is finally free

- wrote von der Leyen.

Addendum

Yesterday, it was reported that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Kroo are going to visit Kyiv on Saturday, the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. With this trip, they want to demonstrate their continued support for Ukraine.

Recall

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and British politician Boris Johnson arrived in the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPoliticsKyiv
European Commission
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Kyiv
