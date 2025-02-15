If help from allies came quickly, Ukraine would be in a better position and would not have lost so many territories. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a speech at the Munich Security Conference, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details

"It was the help we really needed. It is constantly provided to us. Not all of it. I understand that we have not received everything. General Syrsky was right when he said that one of the reasons for the loss of territory... yes, we lost about 4 thousand square kilometers of territory. If this help could come quickly, we would be in a better position," Zelensky said.

Recall

The president also said that Russiahas pulled troops from Syria, Africa, the Caucasus, even parts of Moldova to fight against Ukraine. Right now, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is facing a shortage of armed forces.