President: "I believe that this year the war can end with a dignified peace"
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the war could end this year, but Ukraine needs security guarantees. He also announced a planned conversation with Donald Trump.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated the possibility of ending the war this year. However, for this, Ukraine needs security guarantees. He said this during a press conference with the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, reports UNN.
"I believe that this year the war can end with a dignified peace. But security guarantees for Ukraine are definitely needed, otherwise Putin will come again with war and this is his essence," the President said during the press conference.
Addition
Volodymyr Zelenskyy also stated that today he will have a conversation with US President Donald Trump.
Also, the President emphasized that recognition of the occupied territories by Russia is unacceptable. Any negotiations with the Russian Federation are fragile, but Ukraine strives for a just peace.