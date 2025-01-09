President: I am doing everything to end the war with dignity for Ukraine this year

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is doing everything he can to end this war with dignity for Ukraine and for the whole of Europe this year. He said this during a meeting of Ramstein, UNN reports.

Russia's hybrid aggression and sabotage against the entire Western world continues. Only by maintaining and strengthening our cooperation, improving our agreements and coalitions can we truly protect the normal lives of people in all our countries. I am doing everything I can to end this war with dignity for Ukraine and for the whole of Europe this year - Zelensky said.

He noted that he knows he can count on the support of his partners.

You must all remember that ending the war is our common goal. Ours, not Russia's - Zelensky said.

Addendum

The New York Times reported that the war in Ukraine could end in 2025, but the outcome will depend on international support and future peace talks.

On December 2, Zelensky said that the plans are unchanged, Ukraine wants to be stronger in order to end the war in 2025.

Zelensky stated that for Ukraine a just peace, in particular, means serious security guarantees and a strong army.