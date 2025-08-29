President dismisses First Deputy Head of State Border Guard Service

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Volodymyr Nikiforenko, the first deputy head of the State Border Guard Service. This is reported by UNN with reference to Presidential Decree No. 664/2025, transmitted by UNN.

Details

"To dismiss Volodymyr Stepanovych Nikiforenko from the post of First Deputy Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine," the decree states.

Addition

Volodymyr Nikiforenko was appointed first deputy head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine in September 2019.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Yevhen Khmara as the head of the Special Operations Center "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine.