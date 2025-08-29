$41.260.06
Exclusive
02:32 PM
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 08:48 AM
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
August 29, 06:38 AM
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
August 29, 06:25 AM
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
President dismisses First Deputy Head of State Border Guard Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 382 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Volodymyr Nikiforenko from the post of First Deputy Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. Nikiforenko held this position since September 2019.

President dismisses First Deputy Head of State Border Guard Service

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Volodymyr Nikiforenko, the first deputy head of the State Border Guard Service. This is reported by UNN with reference to Presidential Decree No. 664/2025, transmitted by UNN.

Details

"To dismiss Volodymyr Stepanovych Nikiforenko from the post of First Deputy Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine," the decree states.

Addition

Volodymyr Nikiforenko was appointed first deputy head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine in September 2019.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Yevhen Khmara as the head of the Special Operations Center "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
State Border of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine